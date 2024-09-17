WattBridge Begins Commercial Operations at the 384-MW Remy Jade Facility, Its Sixth Generating Station in 4 Years

Texas Portfolio Supports Nearly 2 Million Homes in Load-Heavy ERCOT Zone, Plans for an Additional 1,600 MW Through Texas Energy Fund



HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent power producer WattBridge Energy, LLC announced today commissioning of the Remy Jade Generating Station in Harris County. The 384-MW facility is the sixth facility in just four years for WattBridge, now producing fast-start dispatchable power for nearly 2 million homes.

Remy Jade Generating Station in Harris County is a 384-MW dispatchable power facility. It is the sixth facility in just four years for WattBridge, now producing fast-start dispatchable power for nearly 2 million homes.

Powered by eight 48-MW PROENERGY aeroderivative gas-turbine packages, Remy Jade supports renewable generation when load demand exceeds supply in any weather condition. This new facility delivers much-needed grid resilience and energy security as Texas peak demand repeatedly sets new records.

WattBridge now operates a 2,304-MW portfolio of dispatchable power generation resources within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid.

"The WattBridge platform answers the call for new power generation in Texas like no one else," says WattBridge President, Mike Alvarado. "Since 2020, we have commissioned six generating facilities with 48 turbines and created the largest LM6000 fleet in the world. Now we're ready to build more capacity for Texans."

WattBridge submitted four projects totaling more than 1,600 MW to the Texas Energy Fund (TEF), which will expand the platform to nearly 5,000 MW in the state. The new facilities, like all WattBridge plants, will be delivered as turnkey PowerFLX solutions by PROENERGY.

"Dispatchable generation isn't just a part of the energy transition, it is the energy transition," says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY CEO. "A clean energy future requires a practical and repeatable model with proven technology that supports renewable development in every power market in the world."

About WattBridge

WattBridge Energy is a Houston, Texas-based global independent power producer. Serving as a bridge between emissions-intensive power generation and a fully renewable future, WattBridge operates under the vision of enabling wind and solar-energy growth. With 2,400 MW operating or under construction in ERCOT and a further 1,600 MW in advanced development—all driven by reliable LM6000 engines—WattBridge is among the largest owners and operators of this technology in the world. For more on WattBridge, visit www.wattbridge.info.

About PROENERGY

Based in Sedalia, Missouri, PROENERGY is a global peaking-power solutions provider with operational experience on every continent. The company offers vertically integrated aeroderivative power services, including engineering, construction, operations, repair, maintenance, research, and true, turnkey power generation facilities that include the complete balance of plant. For more on PROENERGY, visit www.proenergyservices.com.

SOURCE WattBridge