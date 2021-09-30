WattBridge Breaks Ground on Peak-Power Facility To Support Nearly 200,000 Homes in Brazoria County, Texas

The Mark One project will be powered by six LM6000 gas-turbine packages, and when completed, increases WattBridge peak-power capabilities in the Greater-Houston area to 1,536 MW with another 2,016 MW in advanced development. As one of the most prolific owner/operators of LM6000 aeroderivative engines in the world, WattBridge peak-power plants support the Houston grid during critical times, including uninterrupted power generation throughout 2021 Winter Storm Uri.

Each plant will be delivered as a true turnkey peak-power solution from PROENERGY to include the complete balance of plant from engine to water treatment to high-voltage substation—is installed with the vision to accelerate renewable energy growth.

"Facilities like Mark One serve as the bridge between a hydrocarbon-dominant past and a fully renewable future," says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY CEO. "In addition to serving as a critical energy resource during peak-demand events, WattBridge facilities are key enablers for wind and solar-generation growth by filling gaps in energy supply with reliable, reduced-emission power generation."

Project speed is enabled by a unique collaborative model that spans major equipment supply, EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) execution, government, regulatory bodies, and a strategic mix of business partners.

"We're proud to have placed this project on the fast track for the citizens of Brazoria County by collaborating with supportive and motivated teams at Brazoria County, our financing partners, our gas supplier, ERCOT, and our offtake client, Shell Energy North America," says WattBridge President, Mike Alvarado. "By compiling an ace team of expertise across the board, the Mark One project will accelerate from close of financing to supporting peak-power demand in just 16 months."

Key parties in the Mark One project are:

Facility Owner—WattBridge Energy

Plant Equipment, Engineering, Construction, and Operation—PROENERGY

Financing—MUFG Union Bank, N.A., CoBank ACB, and Truist Bank

Gas Transmission—Enbridge Brazoria Interconnector Gas Pipeline, LLC and Enbridge Texas Eastern Transmission, LP

Gas Supplier—ConocoPhillips Company

Power Offtake—Shell Energy North America (U.S.), LP

Transmission Service Provider—CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC

About WattBridge

WattBridge Energy LLC is a Houston, Texas-based peak-power solutions developer and operator. Serving as a bridge between emissions-intensive power generation and a fully renewable future, WattBridge operates under the vision of enabling wind and solar-energy growth. With 1,536 MW operating or under construction in the Greater Houston area and a further 2,016 MW in advanced development—all driven by reliable LM6000 engines—WattBridge is among the largest operators of this technology in the world. For more on WattBridge, visit www.wattbridge.info.

About PROENERGY

Based in Sedalia, Missouri, PROENERGY is a global peak-power solutions provider with operational experience on every continent. The company offers vertically integrated aeroderivative power services, including engineering, construction, operations, repair, maintenance, research, and true, turnkey peak-power facilities that include the complete balance of plant. For more on PROENERGY, visit www.proenergyservices.com.

SOURCE WattBridge