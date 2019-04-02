Watters Unveils A New Brand and Enters E-commerce With Exclusive Bridal Styles

DALLAS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Watters, one of America's top woman-owned bridal brands, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated e-commerce site and welcome a new brand to its family. The global company known for offering exquisite wedding and special occasion dresses now offers brides the ease of purchasing wedding dresses from its new "By Watters" brand and select bridesmaids looks from Wtoo by Watters online at www.watters.com .

"Wedding day shopping can be daunting for some, so we are thrilled to offer our Watters girls a stress-free experience," said Watters' Style Director, Sydney Watters Dunbar.

Making its official digital debut to consumers today, the first By Watters collection includes exclusive wedding looks priced at $250+. In an effort to keep the consumer top of mind, new styles will be released frequently throughout the year. Featuring of the moment, ready-to-wear-inspired bridal offerings, the value-conscious looks are suitable for events that take place in, around and beyond a wedding. Each By Watters dress is tailored with limited construction from fabrics that support easy fit and comfort. Styles are available now on the brand's new website, with additional exclusive styles available through BHLDN and Nordstrom. Available for immediate delivery direct to consumers, the offering is intended to satisfy the shopping habits of millennials who are looking for convenience and don't want to wait the typical four to six months for their wedding day look to be delivered.

For bridesmaids, the new website features 11 dresses from Wtoo by Watters. The edit of popular styles in contemporary hues like Biscotti, Sage and Evergreen are offered at attainable price points aligned with the bridge category.

"Our mission has always been to provide our brides with luxurious products that are accessible to everyone, so this latest venture seemed only natural for us," says Watters' Founder, Vatana Watters.

In addition to the e-commerce function, the website now boasts a very distinct, fresh new look. All four brands under the Watters umbrella have been brought to life via new logos, layouts and colorways on their own microsites. Designed with the millennial bride in mind, the new digital platform was built with creative direction from Dunbar, the brand founder's 24-year-old daughter. The overall look, branding and functionality were largely influenced by Dunbar, who is being groomed to take over the family business.

ABOUT WATTERS

Watters, a global leader in the fashion industry for over 30 years, is comprised of brands offering luxury bridal gowns and dresses for bridesmaids, wedding parties and special occasions: Watters, Wtoo by Watters, Willowby by Watters and By Watters. Watters, the company's premier flagship brand, is best known for raw-yet-refined designs that embody imagination. By Watters, launched in 2019, was created to provide on-trend, accessible looks that are versatile enough to be worn beyond the wedding aisle. Headquartered and designed in Dallas, TX with teams in Europe and Asia, Watters' brands are sold by major retailers and specialty stores worldwide with select collections available online. The By Watters Collection and select Wtoo by Watters bridesmaids styles can be purchased at www.watters.com.

