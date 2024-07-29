WattEV launches "Brands That Care" campaign with leading toy maker MGA Entertainment as Exclusive Zero-Emission Transporter

Leading Brands Committed to Sustainability Partner with WattEV's Zero-Emission Trucks for Heavy-Duty Freight

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WattEV, the nation's leading provider of zero-emission transport services and facilities, today announced the launch of its "Brands That Care" campaign. This initiative begins with prominent brands from leading toy maker MGA Entertainment Inc. (MGA), including L.O.L. Surprise!™, MGA's Miniverse™, and Little Tikes®.

MGA Entertainment is a globally recognized, privately held toy and entertainment company renowned for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles, MGA creates a wide range of innovative consumer products from toys, games and dolls to apparel, consumer electronics and home décor.

WattEV will be the exclusive zero-emission freight transporter of MGA's products imported through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

"Since opening our Port of Long Beach facility in July 2023," said WattEV CEO Salim Youssefzadeh, "WattEV trucks have transported more than 2,500 containers to MGA's distribution center in Hesperia, CA, accumulating over 500,000 miles of zero-emission drayage delivery. This has saved 1,200 tons of CO2 emissions."

WattEV announced its fleet expansion to 180 trucks at the recent ACT Expo industry conference and trade show.

The "Brands That Care" campaign aims to highlight the leading brands committed to sustainability utilizing WattEV's growing fleet of zero-emission trucks.

"We're proud to start our campaign with MGA brands supporting their commitment to clean air and an emission-free environment," said Luke Simendinger, WattEV's Vice President of Operations.

In addition to L.O.L. Surprise!, MGA's Miniverse and Little Tikes, MGA's portfolio includes award-winning brands such as Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Fluffie Stuffiez™, Yummiland™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, BABY born® and Zapf Creation®.

"We make toys that children and adults alike have loved for more than 45 years," said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. "We are proud to partner with WattEV as our exclusive zero-emission freight transporter in California to help keep our environment clean for future generations."

Youssefzadeh said WattEV shares that sentiment. "WattEV is proud to be a strategic partner with MGA and supports its commitment to sustainability," he said. "Operating our electric trucks from the ports to the Inland Empire demonstrates the sustainability and economic viability of zero-emission freight transport."

About WattEV

WattEV's mission is to accelerate the transition of U.S. trucking transport to zero- emissions. Through a combination of business and technology innovations, WattEV creates charging infrastructure and data-driven workflows, providing truckers and fleet operators with the lowest total cost of ownership. WattEV's goal is to place 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks on California roads by 2030, exceeding existing forecasts. The company plans to have 100 charging stations in operation by 2035.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L . Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™ , GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™, BABY born® and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn,

