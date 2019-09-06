Wattie Ink. Racing Team Aligns with NormaTec Recovery to Step Up Their Competitive Edge

"NormaTec is a leader in our industry. It's an amazing company that cares about the athlete experience," said Sean "Wattie" Watkins, founder of Wattie Ink. "They continually strive to impact the well-being of athletes across all sports. This company, the people at NormaTec, we want in our family."

The Wattie Ink. racing team is a prestigious group of age group triathletes sponsored by the Wattie Ink. brand of racing gear. Their ranks boast some of the top tier athletes in the United States including professional triathlete Heather Jackson. Since their inception in 2012 the Wattie Ink. team has seen podiums all over the world and has grown to include top tier training camps and coaching summits.

"The Wattie Ink. racing team and the Wattie Ink. brand definitely stand out from the crowd and we are thrilled to be working more closely with them," said Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec. "They have some of the fastest age group triathletes and make some of the coolest gear in the world, so it will be an honor to know that NormaTec is helping propel their success."

NormaTec's patented Pulse Massage Pattern was originally created by a physician bioengineer to help with circulatory conditions. The technology is now relied on by over 97% of professional sports teams in the US for athlete recovery. The NormaTec PULSE 2.0 Series systems increase circulation and reduce pain and soreness, helping athletes to stay fresh, maximize their training, and ultimately perform at their peak every day.

About NormaTec

The NormaTec PULSE 2.0 Series is next-level athlete recovery. These cutting-edge compression systems help athletes warm up pre-workout and recover quickly post training and competition. Using NormaTec's full-length compression legs, arms, or hip attachments rejuvenates muscle tissue and reduces tightness and soreness. The PULSE 2.0 Series is also the first connected recovery system, featuring a Bluetooth® enabled app. Invented by an M.D., Ph.D. and perfected by professional athletes, NormaTec Recovery Systems are the go-to equipment for the world's best. For more information, visit www.NormaTecRecovery.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Wattie Ink

Wattie Ink. is a unique and progressive triathlon apparel company developed to make fresh and unconventional designs of the utmost quality. All of their products are made in America using only top-shelf fabrics sourced out of Italy. Team Wattie Ink. (est. 2012) is a high-octane group of hand-selected individuals made up of some of the best age group triathletes in the United States. These athletes are fierce competitors and the most loyal of friends. The Team's mission is to train hard, race harder, and represent our amazing group of sponsors. Through its collective efforts, this group of ambassadors has brought the Wattie Ink. apparel brand to life. www.wattieink.com

