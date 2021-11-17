WattIQ Announces Partnership with My Green Lab to Provide Scientific Community with Asset Intelligence Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WattIQ, an enterprise-grade, cloud-based asset intelligence platform, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with My Green Lab , the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research, to provide insight into utilization, condition and energy consumption of critical equipment in the laboratory environment.

My Green Lab developed the standard for laboratory sustainability best practices through their My Green Lab Certification program. Designed for individual labs, the certification program requires scientists to implement energy-saving and water-saving measures, reduce waste, and eliminate the use of hazardous/toxic chemicals from their protocols. The certification program is now considered the global gold standard for laboratory sustainability best practices and the cornerstone of My Green Lab's mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The program also provides scientists and the teams that support work within laboratories actionable ways to make real and impactful environmental changes. To date, My Green Lab has supported over 700 labs in a variety of sectors engaging over 4,600 scientists from 29 different countries.

"On an average, about 22% of the energy consumption in labs is attributed to plug load. Watt IQ's technology provides much-needed transparency on the energy consumption of lab equipment, which is a major driver of energy consumption," states James Connelly, Chief Executive Officer of My Green Lab. "We are excited that they have become a partner of My Green Lab and believe their solution will be critical to driving down energy consumption and operating a sustainable lab."

My Green Lab certification was recently selected as a key indicator of progress in Race to Zero, the UN-backed global campaign rallying non-state actors – including companies, cities, regions, financial, educational, and healthcare institutions – to take rigorous and immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and deliver a healthier, fairer zero carbon world in time (2050).

Purchased goods and services are a significant contributor to carbon emissions in the labs but many research labs face the challenge of being unable to continuously monitor and manage the energy usage and utilization of hundreds to thousands of lab assets within a building. WattIQ's asset intelligence platform enables labs of all sizes to easily monitor the energy consumption, utilization, and health of lab equipment.

With this actionable insight, labs can select the most energy efficient equipment, power down high energy equipment when not in use, share or redeploy underutilized equipment instead of buying more, and proactively maintain equipment to extend their useful life. To learn more about WattIQ, visit WattIQ at www.wattiq.io .

"This new partnership is going to provide the scientific community with the data and insights needed to lower their carbon impact without compromising research activity. With the right insight and action, labs can lower their purchased goods and services by 20 to 30 percent and increase their operational efficiency in parallel. These are actions that we can take today," says Priya Vijayakumar, CEO of WattIQ .

WattIQ is powering the future of asset-light and energy efficient enterprises by providing visibility into utilization, condition and energy usage of electrical assets, removing the critical data blind spots in asset procurement & maintenance across the Enterprise. The data generated helps customers in pharma, biotech, and other industries to enable asset sharing, make critical procurement and maintenance contract decisions, prevent unplanned device failures, and protect valuable products and science. For more information, visit WattIQ at www.wattiq.io .

My Green Lab® is dedicated to creating a culture of sustainability in science. The organization is widely recognized as a leader in developing internationally recognized-standards for laboratories, bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices, My Green Lab has helped tens of thousands of people make a positive change to their work and create a culture of sustainability in the lab. For more information, visit My Green Lab at www.mygreenlab.org .

