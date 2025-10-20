Watts Law Firm & 2 Other Firms Announce $125 Million Settlement with PacifiCorp

The Three Firms' Settlements with PacifiCorp for 2020 Labor Day Fires Now Approach $750 Million

Sokol Blosser, et al. v. Pacificorp, Case No. 24CV03044, In the Circuit Court of Multnomah County, Oregon (settlement announced on October 19, 2025).

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WATTS LAW FIRM LLP of Austin, Texas, BAKER HOSTETLER, LLP of San Francisco, California, and ARNOLD GALLAGHER P.C. of Eugene, Oregon, announced their settlement with PacifiCorp for a total of $125 million on behalf of the 93 wineries and vineyards they represent in Oregon's famed Willamette Valley suing for damages to the 2020 vintage of their wines due to the Labor Day 2020 wildfires.

All the firms' settlements of the 2020 Labor Day Fires were successfully achieved via mediations conducted by Hon. Karsten Rasmussen, a retired Lane County, Oregon Circuit Court Judge, who now is the state's preeminent mediator of complex legal disputes.

Mikal Watts of WATTS LAW FIRM LLP said:

This is the last of many settlements with PacifiCorp on behalf of our clients damaged by the Labor Day 2020 wildfires. PacifiCorp has once again done the right thing, and stepped up to pay for the damage caused by its equipment more than five years ago. This is what good companies do.

More important than the total sum of almost $750 million paid to our clients for the 2020 Labor Day weekend wildfires is the fact that PacifiCorp is a different and better company in 2025 than it was before. We have witnessed first-hand the proactive work this company has done to make Oregon a safer state and to make sure that the risk of wildfires like this ever occurring again are minimized to the greatest extent possible.

The resolution of the winery matters underscores PacifiCorp's good-faith effort to resolve claims fairly, but it is done while continuing its industry-leading work on safety and wildfire mitigation. Its proactive investments and collaborative settlements show these issues are being addressed with accountability and a long-term focus on communities it serves across Oregon and Northern California.

Robert Julian of BAKER HOSTETELER LLP said:

Targeted, punitive legislation aimed at ongoing private litigation is unnecessary and unwise—it would undermine constructive solutions and does not serve Oregonians or the justice system. Rather, permitting the parties and the tort system to resolve wildfire cases has a proven track record of success. Moreover, legislation creating a well-funded risk pool providing monies to pay for wildfire damages has been proven to be effective in California and other states. These laws ensure that public utilities can attract the capital needed to make investments to modernize grid equipment to provide power safely to the state's citizens, while providing the money needed to allow wildfire survivors to rebuild their homes and their properties.

Greg Lusby of ARNOLD GALLAGHER P.C. said:

Oregon is now a much safer state than it was before. I am proud of our work in this case, am proud of the company for stepping up to resolve this litigation, and am proud of both sides in the case for working together to make certain that Oregonians are safe in the future.

ABOUT WATTS LAW FIRM LLP

Watts Law Firm LLP is one of the leading wildfire litigation firms in the United States, having successfully represented more than 21,000 wildfire survivors of 22 different utility-caused wildfires. In total, the firm has recovered nearly $5 billion for its wildfire clients, and played a leading role in negotiating the $13.5 billion settlement with PG&E for the 2017-18 Northern California wildfires, the $4.037 billion settlement with Hawaiian Electric for the 2023 Maui wildfires, almost $750 million in settlements from the various Labor Day 2020 wildfires, and hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements from the 2022 Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon wildfires in New Mexico, and settlements of hundreds of claims from the 2024 Texas Panhandle fires. Watts Law Firm currently represents thousands of wildfire survivors of the January, 2025 Eaton wildfire, caused by Southern California Edison's utility equipment.

Related Links:

https://www.wattstrialfirm.com

https://www.bakerlaw.com

https://www.arnoldgallagher.com

SOURCE Watts Law Firm LLP