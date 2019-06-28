Wauconda Physical Therapy Joins Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

By joining IBJI, this location will have support, resources and expertise of IBJI physicians to further serve the Wauconda area and focus on patients' rehabilitation goals. With this new partnership, IBJI's Wauconda physical therapy clinic will be able to offer expanded schedules and new services. IBJI's Director of Rehabilitation, Cathy Irwin, PT, OCS, MHS exclaimed, "We are happy to join forces with Wauconda Physical Therapy to continue to provide Wauconda with the quality, affordable care that they have received for 26 years, now under the IBJI name."

Leslie D. Ferrigan, PT, DPT, and her sister, Sharlene Mecchi, opened the practice in 1993 with the help of their late father, Dr. Romeo Dacanay. Ferrigan will continue to manage the facility and treat patients at this location.

"We have joined a great group of surgeons and rehabilitation specialists at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, many of whom my patients may have established relationships with, for previous musculoskeletal care. Throughout the years, I have created a positive rapport with many of their physicians," Ferrigan says.

For questions regarding this transition, please call (847) 487-0290 and visit ibji.com to learn about our service lines.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S. More than 100 board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians and surgeons treat children and adults, with expertise in every orthopedic specialty. IBJI offers patients collaborative, integrated care including advanced MRI and bone density diagnostics, sports training and medicine, rheumatology, podiatry, pain management, wellness, rehabilitation, and surgical and non-surgical treatments and therapies. IBJI has more than 20 locations throughout Chicago and the suburbs. IBJI's OrthoAccess walk-in clinics offer same day immediate orthopedic care. IBJI was founded in 1990 and incorporates decades of experience from highly-skilled and respected provider teams. For more information, please visit www.IBJI.com.

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Related Links

https://www.ibji.com

