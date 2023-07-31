Waupaca's Arts on the Square Festival, Aug. 13-19

Waupaca Community Arts Board

31 Jul, 2023, 08:39 ET

WAUPACA, Wis., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A summer week of live music, art shows, workshops, art demonstrations, street dancing, and great food starts in Waupaca Aug.13-18, culminating in the all-day Arts on the Square Festival in Waupaca City Square, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 19. The event is hosted by the Waupaca Community Arts Board.

ARTicipation Week

ARTicipation Week begins with Opening Day, 1-5 p.m., Aug. 13, in City Square in Downtown Waupaca, featuring a Kids' Bike Parade, public jam session, two hands-on art stations, and an interactive performance by Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra Percussion Ensemble with steel drums from 3-5 p.m.

Other ARTicipation Week highlights include a free outdoor movie night, 8 p.m., Aug. 15, at South Park, 921 S. Main St.; the Woven with Words Poetry Reading, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 15 at Aquamos Coffee Collaborative, 217 S. Main St.; Christopher Gold performance, 7:30-9 p.m., Aug. 16 at H.H. Hinder Brewing, 804 Churchill Rd.; and Doug Thompson performance, 7:30-9 p.m., Aug. 17, at Simpson's Restaurant, 222 S. Main St.

ARTicipation Week details are at -- Waupaca Arts on the Square ARTicipation Week 2023 — Waupaca Community Arts Board

Friday Night Street Dance

MoJoe & Flipside with Janet Planet, take the stage, 6-10 p.m., Aug. 18, under the Main Tent in Downtown Waupaca for the Friday Night Street Dance.

Other guest performers include Tony Wagner, award winning percussionistKelvin Kasper, guitarist; Charlie Sauter, bassist; and saxophone Bill Jordan.

Food and beverage trucks begin at 6 p.m., Aug. 18, on East Union Street, next to Waupaca City Square. Music is 7-10 p.m. IDs required for beer/wine tent. Free light-up finger rings given with every beverage purchase for dancing fun.

Arts on the Square Festival

Arts on the Square opens at 10 a.m., Aug. 19, in Downtown Waupaca. The festival features three music stages, a juried fine art show, 10 drop-in art workshops, five art demonstrations, dance performances, food court, and beer/wine tent until 4 p.m.

The festival's Juried Fine Art Show features 40 artist booths, with a range of art from local and national artists. A pop-up Phantom Art Gallery of regional artists also is featured in LOOT Vintage & Supply, 219 Jefferson St.

The Main Tent Stage will host The aTOMix Band, Amelia Ford, and Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets. Children's performer, Tom Pease, and the Aber Suzuki Center also will perform.

The indoor Jazz Stage at Union Street Emporium, 110 E. Union St., will feature the contemporary improvisational jazz group, Daddio, from 12-1:45 p.m.; and Wisconsin jazz vocalist favorite, Janet Planet, from 2-4 p.m.

Vibhas Kendzia will perform on Native American flute 9:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in the City Square Bandstand and throughout the venue. From 12:30-3 p.m. in the Bandstand, Robin McDumphy will perform live-loop violin expressions using octave pedals creating a full-orchestra sound.

For more details on the week, go to -- Waupaca Arts on the Square 2023 — Waupaca Community Arts Board

Media Contact: 
Lillian Bittman
VP Waupaca Community Arts Board
203-417-0553
[email protected] 

SOURCE Waupaca Community Arts Board

