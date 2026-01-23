Wauwatosa Family Dental Launches New Website to Serve Families Throughout the Milwaukee Area

Wauwatosa Family Dental has launched a new website offering comprehensive information about the practice's full-service dental care for patients of all ages. Backed by over 300 Google reviews and a team of experienced dentists including prosthodontist Dr. Matt French, the practice provides general, cosmetic, restorative, implant, and emergency dentistry in a comfortable, patient-centered environment.

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wauwatosa Family Dental has announced the launch of its new website, www.wauwatosafamilydental.com, providing families throughout Wauwatosa, Brookfield, and the greater Milwaukee area with a comprehensive resource for exploring the practice's wide range of dental services. The website features detailed information about treatments, introduces the dental team, and offers convenient online resources for new and existing patients.

Wauwatosa Family Dental

Wauwatosa Family Dental has built a reputation for combining modern technology with compassionate, patient-centered care. The practice has earned 5-star ratings backed by over 300 Google reviews from patients who consistently praise the team's warmth, professionalism, and commitment to making dental visits comfortable and stress-free. From routine cleanings and preventive care to complex restorations and smile makeovers, the practice serves patients of all ages with straightforward guidance and genuine long-term support.

The practice is led by a team of experienced dentists including Dr. Matt French, a specialist in prosthodontics who completed his DDS at the University of Iowa and prosthodontics residency at the same institution, with additional training at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Aimee Endean, a Wisconsin native and University of Minnesota School of Dentistry graduate, completed a hospital-based residency treating patients with complex medical needs. The team also includes Dr. Matthew Boeker, Dr. Nicki Broz, Dr. Lauren Sterner, and Dr. Bhavik Desai, each bringing specialized expertise and a shared commitment to patient comfort.

Wauwatosa Family Dental offers comprehensive services including general dentistry, cosmetic treatments such as veneers and teeth whitening, Invisalign orthodontics, dental implants, All-on-4 implant procedures, same-day crowns, full mouth reconstruction, dentures and partials, root canal therapy, sedation dentistry, TMJ treatment, and sleep apnea solutions. The practice also provides same-day emergency appointments for patients experiencing dental emergencies, ensuring fast attention to relieve pain and prevent complications.

"At Wauwatosa Family Dental, we focus on making dental care feel personal and easy for every patient," says Dr. Matt French. "We explain options in simple language without pushing unnecessary treatments. You get honest guidance, clear pricing, and a treatment plan that fits your goals. Our new website reflects this philosophy by giving patients the information they need to feel confident and comfortable about their dental care journey."

The practice distinguishes itself through its investment in patient convenience and accessibility. Wauwatosa Family Dental utilizes digital impressions to eliminate uncomfortable traditional molds, state-of-the-art implant technology for precise placement, and digital X-rays for safer, more accurate diagnostics. The office offers flexible financing options through CareCredit, Proceed Financing, and Cherry, as well as a Membership Club for patients without insurance. Spanish-language services are available to better serve the diverse Wauwatosa community.

Wauwatosa Family Dental is a comprehensive dental practice serving families throughout Wauwatosa, Brookfield, and the greater Milwaukee area. The practice offers a full range of services including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, dental implants, restorative treatments, sedation dentistry, and emergency care. Led by a team of experienced dentists including prosthodontist Dr. Matt French, the practice combines modern technology with a patient-centered approach to deliver comfortable, high-quality dental care for patients of all ages.

Wauwatosa Family Dental is located at 11904 W North Ave #105, Wauwatosa, WI 53226. The office is open Monday and Wednesday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Friday from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (414) 454-0700 or visit www.wauwatosafamilydental.com.

