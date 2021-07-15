WAV and ARI Form Strategic Relationship to Distribute WellnessDetectors in North America

AURORA, Ill., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The WAV / ARI partnership was formed to bring together tier 1 distribution with an innovative, non-contact, multi-symptom screening device to help enterprises determine the wellness of employees, patrons, and guests.

"While we are just commercially launching the WellnessDetector™, the team at ARI has long-standing relationships with WAV," said Scott Maples, ARI's CEO. "WAV is the perfect partner to launch and distribute an innovative, first-of-its-kind product like the WellnessDetector."

"ARI's wellness detection devices are a fantastic addition to WAV's portfolio," said Norm Dumbroff, WAV's President. "As we return to places of mass gatherings, ARI's technology monitors multiple vital signs from a safe distance, and the machine learning capabilities of their products are unlike anything developed in the market today. We look forward to bringing their solutions to market to help our schools, medical offices, hotels and businesses return to normal, safely."

About ARI

ARI is an enterprise wellness company that provides the WellnessDetector™, an automated IoT entry screening device using AI and ML to drive multiple sensors to make a quick and accurate determination of a person's wellness to enter an enterprise. WellnessDetector™ connects to the WellnessOS™ multi-tenant cloud service, an artificially intelligent analytics and management platform with licensable APIs that monitors the overall system, identifies trends, and provides early warning of potential exposure or increasing positivity rates.

About WAV

WAV is the industry's only single-stop distributor providing the depth of knowledge and expert services required to fully address the specific technology and value-added services needs of the VAR and Solution Provider community. WAV performs professional services for its Solution Provider community including staging and configuration, site surveys and installations, FCC license coordination, path profiles, and analysis, and site kitting.

