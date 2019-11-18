WavDrone Receives Government CAGE Approval as Required

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WavDrone, Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC: UPIN ) today announced that they have obtained their Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) code approval.

The CAGE code is a requirement of the United States Department of Defense (DOD) for bidding, supply contracts, project submissions and award management with the US Air Force. WavDrone's technology falls within the scope of interest by the US Air Force and that will be the company's focus at this time.

"We are extremely pleased that we have obtained our CAGE registration approval as we now have the ability to submit projects to the Department of Defense, specifically the US Air Force. We believe the technology we obtained through our acquisition of WavDrone is cutting edge and look forward to our first project submission," said Tony Chiu President, Universal Power Industry Corporation.

About Universal Power Industry Corporation:

Universal Power Industry Corporation (UPIN) is a diversified holding company that owns, invests and or manages select businesses, and on special opportunities will provide financing solutions to companies at various developmental stages. Our business objectives cover a wide range of sectors from consumer/industrial products, technology research and development/startups. Please follow us on social media for additional updates at Facebook, Twitter and OTCMarkets.

Statements contained in this release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

