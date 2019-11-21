WavDrone to Begin Flight Testing at Griffiss Airfield

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WavDrone, Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC: UPIN ) today announced that they will begin comprehensive flight testing of its carbon-nanotube drones and drone intercept technologies at Griffis International Airport, formerly Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, N.Y.

Griffiss International Airport is one of just seven FAA-designated Unmanned Aerial Vehicle test sites in the United States and is responsible to the FAA and NASA to supervise operations for UAS testing. The facility is part of New York's 50-mile UAS corridor between Syracuse and Rome, N.Y. facilitating beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) testing, thus enabling the safe integration of UAS testing in U.S. airspace.

Although our WavDrone test staff are FAA licensed, testing our advanced technologies in Palo Alto, California would create an extra burden due to safety concerns of certain altitudes, distances and busy airspaces and would not otherwise comply with existing federal regulations.

Griffiss Airport, a former Air Force base, is located within class D airspace and has a unique charter from both State and Federal authorities which allows us to perform the full range of tests required to meet the specifications of the commercial and military markets. The facility also certifies equipment to meet the National UAS Standardized Testing and Rating verification of conformity with government standards.

"We are very excited to begin testing, as this is the final step before submitting our first of three projects to the U.S. Air Force for review and consideration." Said Mr. Tony Chiu President, Universal Power Industry Corporation

About Universal Power Industry Corporation:

Universal Power Industry Corporation (UPIN) is a diversified holding company that owns, invests and or manages select businesses, and on special opportunities will provide financing solutions to companies at various developmental stages. Our business objectives cover a wide range of sectors from consumer/industrial products, technology research and development/startups. Please follow us on social media for additional updates at Facebook , Twitter and OTCMarkets .

Statements contained in this release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

