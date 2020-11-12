"Wave After Wave" of Health, Political Environmental, and Family Stress Deserve a Response

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coloradans are struggling with emotional fatigue after having been hit this year with Covid-19, a contentious political environment, the worst forest fires in the state's history and the need to significantly down-size their holiday plans. The spokesperson for the mental health group, Let's Talk Colorado, says the anxiety stemming from these stressors needs to be addressed if we are to maintain our positive mental health as a state.

"This wave after wave of anxiety is fatigue inducing without question," said Glenn Most, PsyD, Executive Director of West Pines Behavioral Health and a spokesperson with the Let's Talk Colorado campaign.

"Our inclination is to stay glued to our phones following the latest news," Dr. Most said. "Despite this, we need to pay attention to what our bodies are telling us about our stress levels. I urge everyone anxious about the state of our nation and the world to reach out to friends, family and, if needed, a counselor to discuss their feelings. Conversely, if you know someone who is really struggling now, please proactively reach out to them and lend an ear to their concerns."

Dr. Most said taking breaks from electronic communication, including news coverage and social media platforms, is an important part of staying mentally healthy now. "These online sites are designed to capture your interest and keep it," Most said. "However, they are generally not helpful in lowering anxiety levels. Reduction in anxiety level happens when you talk to someone about what you're feeling."

The Let's Talk campaign, sponsored by the Metro Denver Partnership for Health, encourages people to seek emotional support as they work to cope with the impacts of Covid-19. The campaign acknowledges that we are all faced with challenges during the pandemic and it's important to talk about how we're feeling with someone we know or a professional. The Let's Talk website has tips on how to start the conversation and additional resources for support.

About the Let's Talk Colorado Campaign

The Let's Talk Colorado campaign is managed by the Metro Denver Partnership for Health, an inclusive and expanding coalition of public health organizations, hospital systems and human service partners in the metro Denver area. Let's Talk Colorado encourages all Coloradans to start a conversation with others about our thoughts and feelings, especially when we feel overwhelmed and need support.

