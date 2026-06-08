Wave and Conservation Nation launch Fellowship program to champion conservationists

Three inaugural Fellows awarded grants and support to advance their critical conservation initiatives

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave, a Collective Action Platform dedicated to restoring a thriving ocean by 2050, and Conservation Nation, a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the conservation movement and inspiring the next generation, today on World Ocean Day, launched a new Fellowship program, awarding grants to three inspiring conservationists working to protect marine species and ocean habitats.

Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Founder of Wave, said: "I am delighted that through the Wave Fellows with Conservation Nation program, we are able to champion exceptional conservationists, and support their work in delivering outstanding contributions to achieve ocean regeneration within a human generation."

The inaugural Wave Fellowships with Conservation Nation were awarded to Dr. Reem AlMealla, who is implementing the first multi-season eDNA dataset to comprehensively assess shark and ray species under the FinSight Bahrain Project in the marine waters of Bahrain; Dr. Michelle Fournet, who is using bioacoustics and advanced statistical analysis to research humpback whale communication in Alaska; and Maula Nadia, who is creating the first locally managed marine area approach to rhinoray conservation through Elasmobranch Project Indonesia.

Designed to empower early- to mid-career conservationists working alongside local communities to protect marine species and their habitats, this jointly delivered grant program provides each Fellow with one year of funding to advance their critical conservation initiative, further their career, and expand their education and awareness activities. Each Fellow also gains access to Wave's and Conservation Nation's networks, enabling them to connect with conservationists around the world and participate in capacity-building and mentorship opportunities.

The inaugural fellowships were awarded by HRH Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Founder of Wave, on April 23, 2026.

About the Selection Process

A global search was conducted, leveraging Conservation Nation's expansive network of conservation leaders and partner organizations. Applications were thoroughly reviewed by leadership and team to ensure mission alignment, project strength, potential for personal and conservation impact, and commitment to education and community engagement. Shortlisted candidates advanced to a second round and submitted videos to showcase their work, vision, and potential as ambassadors for the Wave Fellows with Conservation Nation program.

About Wave

Founded by HRH Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Wave is a Collective Action Platform dedicated to restoring a thriving ocean by 2050. Powered by the Future Investment Initiative Institute and in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, Wave strives towards the ambitious yet attainable goal of Ocean Regeneration with a Human Generation.

For more information, visit thewave.global

About Conservation Nation

Conservation Nation is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the conservation movement by funding and supporting a diverse group of conservationists from all communities while educating and inspiring the next generation of leaders. Through free, in-school STEM education programs, Conservation Nation connects students with diverse role models, builds confidence and belonging in nature, and sparks interest in conservation careers. Their grants, fellowships, and capacity-building initiatives equip conservationists around the world with the resources they need to protect endangered species and ecosystems, and to create a more inclusive and effective movement for the future.

For more information, visit conservationnation.org

Download Images and Fellow Biographies

SOURCE Conservation Nation