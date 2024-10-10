Wave Digital Assets Appoints Jim Robnett as Chief of Government Operations

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Digital Assets (Wave), the SEC-registered digital asset investment management company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Robnett as Chief of Government Operations. This new position will be key to Wave's move into working with the public sector on managing the digital currency components of seized assets, a move that adds to Wave's existing work providing a combination of venture capital, fund, and private wealth management services for digital assets.

Mr. Robnett, a distinguished Senior Executive Service member, concluded a notable career in federal law enforcement in 2022 as Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigation for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). In this capacity, he oversaw a global team of over 3,000 employees, including approximately 2,100 special agents across 21 field offices and 11 countries. His team investigated a wide array of complex crimes, including tax evasion, money laundering, public corruption, cybercrime, identity theft, narcotics trafficking, and terrorist financing. CI Special Agents are recognized as premier financial investigators, equipped with specialized skills to navigate intricate financial records and utilize forensic accounting tools to support rigorous criminal prosecutions.

Throughout his career, Mr. Robnett conducted significant criminal investigations in various leadership roles, serving as Special Agent in Charge in Tampa, Chicago, and New York, before advancing to Director of Field Operations and ultimately becoming Deputy Chief of CI.

After leaving federal law enforcement, Mr. Robnett took on the role of Executive Director for Market Development and Project Management at Madison Associates, Inc., an international law enforcement services firm. There, he spearheaded initiatives to enhance business opportunities in federal law enforcement and expanded the deployment of advanced technologies to support client enforcement missions amid evolving financial complexities.

"The greatest partnerships are based on the perspectives of everyone involved. As Wave moves deeper into asset management for government, we are fortunate to have Jim Robnett leading our vision. James is a wealth of knowledge, and with nearly three decades of government service in public service, he brings invaluable insight that will enable us to perform at the highest level," said Les Borsai, Co-Founder of Wave Digital Assets.

"I'm excited to join Wave Digital Assets in this new role drawing on my expertise from working in the public and private sectors over the last three decades. In the ever-evolving digital asset landscape, developing Wave's government services and innovative solutions will be critically important, and that will be a primary focus for me. I'm eager to collaborate with the team at the company and using my experience to support federal, state, and international law enforcement in their efforts to combat financial crime. Forging strong partnerships as we navigate the future of digital assets together will be a top priority," said Mr. Robnett.

Wave Digital Assets (Wave) is a Los Angeles-based, SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides institutional and private wealth digital asset management solutions. Led by a team of highly experienced financial services professionals, Wave provides bespoke digital asset investment solutions with a focus on yield generation through private funds, as well as managed accounts for HNWIs and family offices seeking tailored digital asset exposure, bespoke treasury management services, early-stage venture capital, and strategic consultation to the digital asset ecosystem. Wave is registered with the US Securities & Exchange Commission as an investment adviser, CRD# 305726.

