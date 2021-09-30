Wave Financial Acquires Cardano Staking Pool SkyLight, Names Umed Saidov, CFA Head of Staking Operations

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Financial LLC (Wave), the Investment Advisor for digital assets, today announced that it acquired the Cardano staking pool SkyLight (Ticker: SKY, SKY2) , which will now be owned and operated through the firm's Wave Pool. Seasoned investment professional and SkyLight pool creator Umed Saidov, CFA has been named Head of Staking Operations and will continue to lead management of the pools.

"Wave has been a long-standing supporter of the Cardano ecosystem from ideation to manifestation. As one of the world's first Cardano stake pool operators and a thought leader in the Cardano ecosystem, industry leader Umed Saidov, CFA is second-to-none in his understanding of staking operations," said David Siemer, CEO and Co-Founder of Wave. "We are glad to be adding the long-standing Cardano staking pools SKY and SKY2 to our Wave Pool operations, and even more delighted to name Umed our first-ever head of staking operations."

Wave is known for curating a pipeline of innovative projects, particularly within the Cardano ecosystem. Wave is the creator of the cFund, an early-stage, crypto-native hedge fund that takes a venture capital approach by investing into innovative projects that can accelerate the Cardano expansion of the ecosystem. As an active participant in the blockchain industry, Wave is uniquely positioned to spot trends early, identify companies that meet the industry's needs, and conduct deep technical diligence on opportunities.

"Acquiring the SKY and SKY2 pools enables us to better deliver on our promise to our clients to offer them exposure to digital assets," added Les Borsai, Chief Strategist and Co-Founder of Wave. "We continue to grow at a rapid pace, having doubled our assets under management (AUM) from May to September of this year to reach the milestone of one billion dollars AUM."

Adding the SKY and SKY2 pools to the firm's Wave Pool provides Wave's existing client base with the opportunity to stake their Cardano assets with Wave. In adding this offering, Wave is directly delivering on the company's promise to offer its clients the opportunity to leverage traditional investment techniques applied to digital assets and cryptocurrencies and bringing institutional rigor to staking pools.

Wave is federally regulated by the US Securities & Exchange Commission as a registered investment adviser. To learn more about Wave Financial, please visit wavegp.com.

About Wave Financial

Wave Financial LLC (Wave) is a Los Angeles based investment management company that provides institutional and private wealth digital asset solutions. Led by a team of highly experienced financial services professionals, Wave provides investable funds via their diverse investment strategies applied to digital assets and tokenized real assets. Wave also offers managed accounts for HNWIs and family offices seeking tailored digital asset exposure, bespoke treasury management services, and early-stage venture capital and strategic consultation to the digital asset ecosystem. Wave is federally regulated by the US Securities & Exchange Commission as an investment adviser.

