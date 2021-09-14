Wave Financial Surpasses $1 Billion AUM Mark, Doubling AUM in Just Over 100 Days

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Financial LLC (Wave), digital asset Investment Advisor, today announced that it has just crossed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) for the first time since its founding in 2018. The firm's last milestone of $500 million AUM was announced at the end of May 2021.

"As immense growth and demand in the digital asset space continues, Wave is one of the very few registered investment advisors with the right expertise to bridge the divide between the traditional investment management space and crypto assets for HNWIs, family offices and institutional investors," said David Siemer, CEO and Co-Founder of Wave. "Reaching this milestone underscores both the rising demand as well as Wave's reputation for delivering 'white-glove' service and skillfully managing our clients' assets through market volatility."

Wave's wealth and treasury management division has been a significant contributor to this growth; the division provides bespoke portfolio solutions and services for blockchain protocols, corporates and high-net-worth individuals (HNWI). Wave has also experienced rapid growth within its suite of funds in new investments, which includes the Wave NFT Fund (otherwise known as the Non Fungible Fund, or "NFF") and Wave's second iteration of its unique Whiskey fund, which was the recipient of the 2020 TADS award. Additional capital appreciation also contributed to the firm reaching the $1 billion AUM milestone.

"With decentralized finance valued at more than $100 billion and continuing to soar, cryptocurrency and digital assets are becoming more mainstream and investors all over the world want market exposure," added Les Borsai, Chief Strategist and Co-Founder of Wave. "This, along with the recent launch of our NFT fund, have played a large role in our firm's strong, ongoing momentum."

The Wave family of companies is increasing its AUM rapidly in part due to growing interest from both institutional investors and ultra-high net worth individuals who demand regulated, sophisticated and bespoke portfolio management solutions for digital assets. By applying traditional investment techniques to digital assets via its three product divisions of investment funds, wealth management, and venture capital, Wave offers sophisticated yield and alpha strategies for investors who want to put crypto assets to work.

Beyond its fund product offerings, Wave manages the native token treasuries and fiat currency of large protocols and crypto companies by providing leading edge staking, lending, and derivative yield strategies, and liquidity services. This reflects the growing demand from not only cryptocurrency firms and foundations, but also traditional financial services firms, to have their treasuries managed by highly experienced teams of investment managers and federally regulated fiduciaries.

Wave is federally regulated by the US Securities & Exchange Commission as a registered investment adviser. To learn more about Wave Financial, please visit wavegp.com .

About Wave Financial

Wave Financial LLC (Wave) is a Los Angeles based investment management company that provides institutional and private wealth digital asset management solutions. Led by a team of highly experienced financial services professionals, Wave provides investable funds via their diverse investment strategies applied to digital assets and tokenized real assets. Wave also offers managed accounts for HNWIs and family offices seeking tailored digital asset exposure, bespoke treasury management services, and early-stage venture capital and strategic consultation to the digital asset ecosystem. Wave is federally regulated by the US Securities & Exchange Commission as an investment adviser.

W: https://www.wavegp.com/

T: https://twitter.com/wave_financial

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wave-financial/

Important Disclosures and Other Information

Nothing in this material should be interpreted as an offer or recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or other financial product. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Wave Financial LLC is an investment adviser, registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (CRD#: 305726). Registration with the federal authority does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional information including important disclosures about Wave Financial LLC also is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov . Or, learn more information about Wave Financial at www.wavegp.com .

The ecosystem landscape included in this post is intended to provide generalized guidance; nothing in this analysis is intended as tax advice, investment advice, a recommendation to purchase a security or an introduction to particular funding or capital resource.

SOURCE Wave Financial