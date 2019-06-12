WAVE Jumps from #17 to #9 on Shareablee US Media Power Rankings in May

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WAVE Sports Media, the 20 month-old sports media publisher moved up 8 positions from #17 to #9 in the Shareablee US Media Power Rankings , continuing its momentum as the fast-growing publisher reaching young sports fans on social media. Shareablee's monthly rankings track key social metrics such as audience growth, total video views, shares and video actions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, comparing the largest media companies.

"Jumping from #17 to #9 on Shareablee's US Media Power Rankings is huge for us, and most importantly, a testament to the high quality, engaging content that our team produces daily," said Brian Verne, CEO and co-founder at WAVE. "Sports publishing is an incredibly nuanced, culturally-specific task and our growth is reflective of our efficacy and consistency to date. We couldn't be happier with the results."

"I've been blessed to be a part of extremely fast growing media companies like Huffington Post and BuzzFeed, and the ramp that WAVE is achieving is unprecedented," said Andy Wiedlin, Chief Business Officer at WAVE. "The way WAVE is engaging the young sports fan is truly amazing, and offers brand partners a new option for creating and distributing great brand content."

Another new milestone; while the company first surpassed 1 billion views in March (1.17 billion total) – and in May reached 1.43 billion views.

The company covers a wide variety of sports, teams, athletes. In total, over 150 million gen-z and millennial sports fans consume WAVE content each month across 120+ channels on Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter. The company's channels are followed or subscribed to by 32 million sports fans globally.

In addition to jumping to #9 on the US Media Power Rankings, WAVE has also maintained momentum on Shareablee's Sports Media Power Rankings index at #4, which it reached and has held since February.

WAVE's audience consists predominantly of 13-34 year old males living in the US, sports fans who are seeking new ways to engage with the teams, athletes and sports cultures they love.

In just 20-months, WAVE has outpaced legacy and digital media companies, including Overtime, Netflix, Discovery, Viacom, FirstMedia, The New York Times and many others (Shareablee). Overall, the company's presence across social platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter have continued to grow. Total video views are up to 1.43 billion monthly, representing a 22% increase from January. Total following across social has surpassed 32 million, and is growing at nearly 5% month over month.

"What's made us so successful is our ability to create programming that Gen Z and Millennial sports fans love," said Ishaan Sutaria, President and co-founder at WAVE. "This all stems from our love of sports, our understanding of sports media and the simple fact that consumer tastes are constantly changing - cracking that code has been challenging, but incredibly rewarding."

For information about working with WAVE, please contact andy@wearewave.tv or visit wearewave.tv .

About WAVE

WAVE is sports media for the next generation of sports fans catering to their preferred form of consumption – social media.

WAVE is one of the largest and fastest growing sports media companies in the world with over 32M followers, 1.43B monthly content views, 163M engagements per month, and 120+ channels across Instagram, Snap, Facebook, and Twitter.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, WAVE has raised $6.8M in funding from Sweet Capital, Golden Venture Partners, Tom Williams and Larry Braitman. More at wearewave.tv .

SOURCE WAVE

Related Links

http://www.wearewave.tv

