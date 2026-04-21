Wave Kids™ Partners With NASCAR Driver Alli Owens For Talladega Arca Menards Series Race

Family-focused brand to sponsor Owens' return to the track and bring fans behind the scenes with exclusive content and giveaways

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Kids™, the world's first lifestyle kids beverage brand, is proud to announce its official partnership with NASCAR driver Alli Owens. The partnership will kick off at the 2026 ARCA Menards Series Event #4 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, on April 25, 2026.

Wave Kids™ | Alli Owens

As part of the collaboration, the Wave Kids logo will be riding shotgun on Owens' race car as she speeds back onto one of the sport's most iconic tracks. Beyond the bold on-car branding, Wave Kids will also be in the pit lane, capturing exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout race weekend, giving fans a front-row seat to Owens' long-awaited return and everything that fuels it.

"We're thrilled to partner with Alli - her determination, resilience, and commitment to helping kids and families make healthy choices align so naturally with everything Wave Kids stands for," said Shelly Garg, Founder of Wave Kids. "This partnership is more than a lap around the track - it's about inspiring kids and families to chase their dreams, push past limits, and enjoy the ride both on and off the circuit."

Owens' story is one of grit and trailblazing success. She first hit the track at just eight years old in BMX before shifting gears to dirt racing at 13, where she quickly made history as the youngest female to ever win a stock car race in Florida.

Her career accelerated fast. By 18, Owens moved to North Carolina to compete in NASCAR and ARCA, quickly becoming a standout across the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Cup Series. Between 2008 and 2010, she racked up multiple top 10 finishes, and in 2009, she made history again as the first female driver to qualify second at Daytona. Off the track, she continued breaking barriers—appearing in Glamour Magazine, on the Today Show in Hawaii, and even making a pit stop at New York Fashion Week.

After stepping out of the driver's seat in 2011 to focus on raising her family, Owens made a brief return in 2016 before officially revving things back up, renewing her ARCA and NASCAR licenses for the 2025 season and kicking off an exciting new chapter.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with Wave Kids," said Owens. "As a mom, their mission really resonates with me. It means a lot to team up with a brand that celebrates family while cheering me on as I get back in the driver's seat."

To celebrate the partnership, Wave Kids and Owens are waving the green flag on a special fan giveaway featuring a one-year supply of Wave Kids products along with signed memorabilia. Fans can stay in the loop by following both Wave Kids and Alli Owens on social media for exclusive content, race weekend access, and all the giveaway details.

With a shared passion for family, perseverance, and making every moment count, Wave Kids and Alli Owens are ready to go full speed ahead, making an impact not just at Talladega, but far beyond the finish line.

About Wave Kids™

Wave Kids™ is the first-ever better-for-you lifestyle kids beverage brand made just for kids, on a mission to prove that healthy choices don't have to be boring. Founded by a practicing FDA attorney and mom, each color-changing kid-sized can features bold, kid-drawn artwork, and a mission rooted in health, sustainability, and pure joy. With a kid-first voice that's Super Refreshing, Seriously Silly™, Wave Kids is here to change the way kids hydrate. Learn more at Wave-Kids.com and follow @helloWaveKids on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Whitney Spielfogel

516-316-4201

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SOURCE Wave Kids™