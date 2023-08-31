Wave Nine, the end-to-end OKR provider, makes the 'OKR Crash Course' from their flagship education solution, available for free

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Nine, the leading end-to-end OKR provider, offering education, consulting and software for strategy execution with OKRs, today announced the public launch of the OKR Crash Course. The introductory course of Wave Nine's flagship OKR education offering, the Wave Nine Academy, will be available for anyone for free. The On-Demand Video course, "OKR Crash Course" (available here) empowers executives, practitioners, learners, and coaches with a fundamental understanding of Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) and their practical application in today's fast and large global organizations.

Insights from over 150 OKR implementations

The OKR Crash Course is built on insights from Wave Nine's over 150 OKR implementations worldwide. This wealth of experience ensures a relevant and proven introduction to the mechanics that drive OKRs' success within some of the world's fastest-growing organizations, including Fortune 500, Mid-Sized, And High-Growth Companies.

"Many people have heard of OKRs and worked with it at one or many points during their career. That's why organizations looking to accelerate their strategy execution with Objectives and Key Results often struggle to align on one proven and actionable approach – everyone's got a different understanding of it.

"We're making the OKR Crash Course free, the first of many modules in our Wave Nine Academy, because we're seeing so many teams struggle to really create energy and clarity with their OKRs in a way that makes their work more predictable and profitable. By providing an easy to understand and easy to implement benchmark of Objectives and Key Results, we hope that teams can gain back their life from endless reporting, complex OKR scoring formulas and disconnected goals."

The OKR Crash Course enables anyone, from chief executive, experienced OKR manager or OKR novice, to understand and learn how to apply the concepts of Objectives of Key Results.

The OKR Crash Course Empowers Teams to Achieve their Business Goals

The OKR Crash Course delivers invaluable insights into the power of OKRs to drive impactful change and improve business strategy execution. The first of many modules in Wave Nine's flagship education offering – the Wave Nine Academy ( wavenine.academy ) - not only explains the philosophy behind OKRs but also provides practical guidance on formulating impactful objectives and key results. Covering everything from initial deployment to mastering the complete OKR Cycle, this free resource is essential for those improving their strategy execution with OKRs today.

About Wave Nine:

Wave Nine helps companies achieve business goals with the OKR framework and the OKR Operating Rhythm. For startups and enterprises that are serious about the OKR Process, we built the playbooks, OKR templates, and resources that energize teams, clarify strategies, and drive accountability to improve business goals and business performance. We hands-on execute your OKR Process in workshops and OKR coaching and training, from the executives to the teams that make it happen. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Germany, UK, Australia, and Portugal, we partner with the leading strategy execution platform WorkBoard to make your strategy happen.

