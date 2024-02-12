Wave Nine, the pioneers in large-scale OKR rollouts, are opening applications for their 2024 OKR Breakthrough program

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Nine, the premier provider of OKR consulting, workshops, and education, is excited to announce the opening of applications for their OKR Breakthrough program. Applications are open for complex, large-scale organizations, eager to strengthen their strategy execution muscle in Q2&3 of 2024.

"New strategies, industry disruption and rapid growth can cause inefficiencies in strategy execution. For companies with thousands of employees, it can be extremely difficult to align day-to-day tasks with long-term objectives. That's where Wave Nine comes in with OKR Breakthrough, the end-to-end solution that combines OKR consulting, workshops and education in one program." -Philipp Schett (Founder & CEO, Wave Nine)

OKR Breakthrough: The End-to-End OKR Solution

Organizations navigating accelerated growth or facing innovation pressures from dynamic markets require clear and aligned objectives to collaborate on, especially if there is leadership change or new directions made. Wave Nine's OKR Breakthrough empowers businesses in such scenarios to seamlessly adapt and tackle these challenges head-on, by providing an OKR solution tailored to these organizations' industries, needs and structures.

With a proven track record of helping 250+ businesses align and execute their strategies, Wave Nine has positioned themselves as a trusted implementer of OKRs to drive performance, foster innovation, and achieve ambitious goals.

Effective OKR programs consist of five building blocks

Successful OKR programs can turn strategies into tangible actions. Actionable key results can propel organizations towards their objectives. Wave Nine has developed an approach to implementing successful OKR programs, centered around five essential building blocks. Beginning with customizing a strong OKR process, and extending to establishing an internal community of OKR coaches; Wave Nine's OKR Breakthrough encompasses every aspect necessary for enterprises to adopt and scale their OKR programs. To find out more about these building blocks, download the free OKR implementation guide .

If you're an executive or leader aiming to improve your organization's strategy execution in 2024, apply now before spots are filled!

For more information and to apply, visit: www.wavenine.com

About Wave Nine:

Wave Nine empowers companies to achieve business goals through the OKR framework and the OKR operating rhythm. For enterprises committed to the OKR process, we provide comprehensive playbooks, OKR templates, and resources that invigorate teams, clarify strategies, and enhance accountability. Our hands-on approach involves consulting, coaching and multi-modal education, engaging executives and teams alike.

SOURCE Wave Nine