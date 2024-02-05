Wave® Petunias by PanAmerican Seed® Shine on the Red Carpet

Tu Bloom Designs® Incorporated Wave® Spreading Petunias into Stunning Floral Arrangements for Music's Biggest Night®

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a breathtaking display of vibrant color and botanical artistry, Wave® Petunias appeared at the 66th GRAMMY Awards®, thanks to the visionary designs of Tu Bloom, the official Botanical Artist for The GRAMMYs®.

Tu Bloom, the official Botanical Artist for The GRAMMYs®, incorporated Wave® Spreading Petunias into his stunning floral arrangements for Music’s Biggest Night®

On Sunday, February 4, the red carpet at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles transformed into a living masterpiece as Tu Bloom incorporated Wave® Spreading Petunias into his captivating floral installation. The E3 Easy Wave® series, specifically delightful hues of Sky Blue, White, and Red, added a burst of life to Music's Biggest Night®, creating a visually stunning atmosphere for the top-performing recording artists.

"I am thrilled to have collaborated with Wave Petunias for this year's GRAMMY Awards®. The unique elegance and spreading colors of Wave have allowed me to create a glamorous and memorable look that complements the star-studded event perfectly," expresses Tu Bloom, celebrating his 16th year as the official Botanical Artist for The GRAMMYs®.

Sarah Makiejus, Global Marketing Manager for PanAmerican Seed, shares the excitement, stating, "It's been captivating to watch Tu Bloom work his magic with the Wave Petunias, showcasing them in a whole new way on The GRAMMYs® red carpet. The lively and bold color palette serves as an ideal inspiration as we approach the upcoming gardening season, adding a burst of freshness and vibrancy to outdoor spaces!"

Wave® Spreading Petunias, renowned for their dramatic spread, exceptionally long bloom time, and superior weather resistance, have been stealing the spotlight in gardens worldwide since their debut in 1995. Millions of gardeners love them for their easy, spreading color. For more information about Wave® Petunias, visit www.wavegardening.com.

About Tu Bloom Designs®:
Botanical artist Tu Bloom creates spectacular compositions and astounding displays for both container and landscape garden designs. The exclusivity of this style combined with his keen eye for designs that are globally sensitive makes his live botanical creations a magnet. Nationally, Tu Bloom Designs has partnered with some of the largest news, media, and entertainment outlets in the United States, and is the official botanical artist of The GRAMMY Awards®. To learn more, visit www.tubloom.com.

About PanAmerican Seed®:
PanAmerican Seed is an internationally renowned breeder and producer of seed-raised flowers and vegetables based in West Chicago, Illinois, that produces high-quality and best-performing varieties, including the wildly popular Wave Gardening brand. Research facilities in North and South America, the Pacific Rim and Europe enable us to test and evaluate new varieties under numerous climate conditions. Our state-of-the-art seed distribution center guarantees quick, efficient processing of orders for our worldwide customers. For more information, visit panamseed.com.

