WAVE RELAY® MANET TO SUPPORT FIPS 140-3 LEVEL 2 ENCRYPTION

Capability available with new 19.7.4 firmware release.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a global leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) technology, announced today support for Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-3 Level 2 Encryption and Commercial National Security Algorithms (CNSA).

Federal agencies are required to adhere to FIPS standards set forth by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Persistent has instituted a comprehensive security suite to ensure secure encryption of Wave Relay® user data.

"By achieving a FIPS 140-3 Level 2 submission, we've demonstrated our unwavering commitment to data security at the edge of the battlefield," said Persistent's Manager of Product Security, James Harrison. "This milestone cements our position as a MANET leader in safeguarding sensitive information and reinforces our relentless pursuit of reducing operational risk."

The new standards set forth by FIPS 140-3 enable Persistent to deliver validated firmware upgrades quicker and more seamlessly for customers.

"We are thrilled our customers will no longer be handcuffed to outdated firmware versions to remain FIPS compliant," said Harrison. "Our FIPS 140-3 submission allows customers to receive future firmware-based upgrades without compromising their FIPS accreditation."

The FIPS 140-3 validation applies to the company's entire suite of products, including the MPU5, GVR5, Embedded Module, and our Integrated Antennas Series.

Other notable features of the 19.7.4 firmware include:

Enhanced Performance : Faster boot-up time for the MPU5.

: Faster boot-up time for the MPU5. Improved Communication: Reduced Push-to-Talk voice latency by 300 milliseconds or more.

The 19.7.4 firmware upgrade is available in the Customer Support Portal at no cost to existing customers.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice, and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

