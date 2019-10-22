Wave Solar Acquires Solargraf's Leadgen Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Solar, a lead generation platform built exclusively for solar installers, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Solargraf's consumer education service: My Solar Installer. Solargraf is a software platform for solar installers known for its integrated financing features, mobile-friendly design, and pro quoting tools.

Colin Walsh, CEO of Wave Solar, said, "We are pleased to welcome Solargraf's lead buyers into Wave Solar, and to acquire Solargraf's consumer education website MySolarInstaller.com. This acquisition will allow us to generate more homeowner leads for the US residential solar installer market and help our clients to grow their sales teams."

Wave Solar's mission is to help solar installers to scale both their businesses and the solar industry as a whole; the acquisition of Solargraf will expand installers' access to homeowners interested in solar, and give installers extra tools to get more solar panels on roofs.

Existing Solargraf lead buyers will integrate seamlessly into Wave Solar's platform, and will retain their existing geography, funding, and lead type settings. Solargraf will continue to enhance their business acceleration software while working closely with Wave Solar to bring increasing value to the solar industry.

About Wave Solar

Wave Solar is a team of digital marketers and engineers that generate solar leads and build solar sales software. The companies goal is to reduce solar installers cost to acquire customers. Originally a successful DOE SunShot Initiative project, Wave Solar is backed by Solar Mosaic , the largest US home solar lender, and is partnered with Panasonic Solar's nationwide dealer network. For more information about Wave Solar, visit https://wavesolar.com

About Sofdesk

Created in 2013, Sofdesk is a technology corporation that focuses on accelerating business processes within solar and roofing companies. Offering a wide range of easy-to-use features from measuring, designing, shading, quoting, and financing to project management and permitting; Sofdesk's software automates daily tasks to bring maximum value to the solar & roofing industries. For more information about Sofdesk's Solargraf product, please visit https://solargraf.com

