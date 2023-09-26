Wave2 Launches New Dynamic Data Integration Features to Elevate Bank and Credit Union Convenience

News provided by

Wave2 Branch & ATM Locator

26 Sep, 2023, 09:01 ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave2 is excited to announce the launch of its latest feature updates to its unparalleled Branch and ATM locator platform. These cutting-edge integrations enable banks and credit unions to effortlessly enhance their websites, mobile apps, and digital banking content with always-current location data, using simple script-based integrations.

"Anyone who maintains a website knows the headache of having to update important information across multiple pages," said Jason Green, Co-Founder of Wave 2. "Our dynamic data integrations eliminate that whole ordeal, ensuring that accurate location information appears everywhere automatically. You can easily integrate this using your own custom layouts and styles without any coding required."

In addition to automatically displaying the latest branch, ATM, and ITM location information, some of the new integration features include:

  • Scheduled location alert messaging – display targeted communication about closings, renovations, maintenance, or weather emergencies, right in your location detail pages
  • Single location mini-maps – enhance branch page details with a focused interactive mini-map that filters out competing financial institutions
  • LocalBusiness schema structured data – automatically generate this real-time search engine optimization content tailored for discovery and use by search engines
  • Location search forms – empower users to search your convenient locations from anywhere in your website

Alongside these powerful integration options, Wave2 is also introducing the ability to pull regular location data updates from YEXT, a commonly used system of record for branches and ATMs. Credit union and bank partners who use YEXT can centralize their location data management in that system, knowing that the Wave2 Locator platform will automatically synchronize location data updates multiple times a day.

Discover more ways the Wave2 Branch and ATM locator platform can help your financial institution streamline convenience and communicate with account holders. Visit www.wave2locator.com to get more information, view product videos, interact with live demonstrations, and much more.

Contact:
Jason Green
***@wave2.io

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12985914

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Wave2 Branch & ATM Locator

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.