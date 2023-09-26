Wave2 Launches New Dynamic Data Integration Features to Elevate Bank and Credit Union Convenience

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave2 is excited to announce the launch of its latest feature updates to its unparalleled Branch and ATM locator platform. These cutting-edge integrations enable banks and credit unions to effortlessly enhance their websites, mobile apps, and digital banking content with always-current location data, using simple script-based integrations.

"Anyone who maintains a website knows the headache of having to update important information across multiple pages," said Jason Green, Co-Founder of Wave 2. "Our dynamic data integrations eliminate that whole ordeal, ensuring that accurate location information appears everywhere automatically. You can easily integrate this using your own custom layouts and styles without any coding required."

In addition to automatically displaying the latest branch, ATM, and ITM location information, some of the new integration features include:

Scheduled location alert messaging – display targeted communication about closings, renovations, maintenance, or weather emergencies, right in your location detail pages

Single location mini-maps – enhance branch page details with a focused interactive mini-map that filters out competing financial institutions

LocalBusiness schema structured data – automatically generate this real-time search engine optimization content tailored for discovery and use by search engines

Location search forms – empower users to search your convenient locations from anywhere in your website

Alongside these powerful integration options, Wave2 is also introducing the ability to pull regular location data updates from YEXT, a commonly used system of record for branches and ATMs. Credit union and bank partners who use YEXT can centralize their location data management in that system, knowing that the Wave2 Locator platform will automatically synchronize location data updates multiple times a day.

Discover more ways the Wave2 Branch and ATM locator platform can help your financial institution streamline convenience and communicate with account holders. Visit www.wave2locator.com to get more information, view product videos, interact with live demonstrations, and much more.

