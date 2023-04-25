WaveArray Antifouling Systems, LLC Receives $1M SBIR Phase II Award from The National Science Foundation

NSF award, which will be used to help WaveArray's mission of preventing biofouling without the use of bottom paint, won based on environmental impact, ability to grow into a successful business, and scientific merit

NAPLES, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveArray Antifouling Systems, LLC, a Naples, Florida-headquartered marine electronics company, has received a $999,122 National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II award. The 16-month project will provide funds to support WaveArray's continued development of the SlipArray™ technology platform, which harnesses the use of ultrasonic transducer arrays submerged in slips to prevent the attachment of barnacles and other unwanted biofouling species to boats and other submerged surfaces.

The use of toxic infused bottom paints to slow down the fouling is ineffective and causes significant environmental harm to our waterways. The current method of using divers to manually scrape off the accumulated fouling (and some of the toxic bottom paint along with it) is both harmful to the environment and not an effective solution. WaveArray is addressing this age-old problem by using a novel, patented electronic method of focusing arrays of ultrasonic transducers on the hull of a boat (or other submerged surface) to prevent the larvae of the barnacles from attaching in the first place.

"WaveArray's breakthrough technology is going to revolutionize the way that boats are protected from fouling. It will have enormous positive impact on both the individual boat owner as well as the worldwide marine environment as a whole. We are pleased that the NSF recognized our unique technological approach and the societal impact with this Phase II SBIR award" said Dr. Jim DiLorenzo, CEO and founder of WaveArray Antifouling Systems LLC.

The company was previously awarded a $225,000 NSF SBIR Phase I grant to develop the concepts of low voltage underwater transducer arrays for biofouling prevention. It had demonstrated enough biofouling efficacy to continue that work in the Phase II program. The SBIR Phase II award will allow the company to continue its development progress and to demonstrate its technology in real life marina demonstrations.

