WaveBlock and Linkin Park Collaborate on Limited Edition Phone Case at the Intersection of Music and Conscious Technology

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveBlock, the pioneer behind the world's first cell phone case designed to reduce radiation exposure, has partnered with iconic rock band Linkin Park to launch an official, limited edition phone case collaboration that blends culture, design, and purpose driven innovation.

The WaveBlock x Linkin Park phone case represents a meeting point between music and modern technology. Designed with care and intention, the collaboration reflects a shared belief in staying connected while being more mindful of how technology integrates into everyday life.

WaveBlock is widely recognized as the first company in the world to develop a cell phone case engineered to reduce radiation exposure. Using patented, lab tested shielding technology, the WaveBlock x Linkin Park case reduces up to 80% of radiation exposure on the shielded side while maintaining full phone performance. The case is fully MagSafe compatible and does not interfere with signal strength or usability.

Unlike traditional merchandise collaborations, this product was created to deliver both form and function. The design draws inspiration from Linkin Park's legacy and global fan base, while the technology reflects WaveBlock's long standing mission to innovate responsibly within the connected world.

"This collaboration is about more than a phone case," said a WaveBlock spokesperson. "It is about intentional design, creative expression, and offering people a way to stay connected while being more conscious of the technology they carry every day."

The WaveBlock x Linkin Park phone case is available in limited quantities and is now available exclusively through WaveBlock. The collaboration reinforces WaveBlock's position as a category-defining brand and further establishes its leadership in radiation reducing mobile accessories.

For more information about the WaveBlock x Linkin Park collaboration, visit https://www.waveblock.com/pages/collab

About WaveBlock

WaveBlock is the original creator of the world's first radiation reducing cell phone case. Founded with a mission to innovate safer everyday technology, WaveBlock designs patented, lab tested products that help reduce radiation exposure without compromising device performance. WaveBlock products are trusted by millions worldwide and continue to set the standard in conscious technology design.

About Linkin Park

Linkin Park is one of the most influential rock bands of the modern era, known for its genre blending sound, cultural impact, and global fan community. With billions of streams and a legacy of innovation, Linkin Park continues to inspire connection through music and creativity.

SOURCE WaveBlock