Wavegate Corporation Announces $26 Million Series A Funding Round Led by UCEA Capital Partners Ltd.

LAKE CHARLES, La., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavegate Corporation, a pioneering developer of neuromodulation technology for chronic pain management, has secured a lead investor in their $26 million Series A funding round led by UCEA Capital Partners Ltd., a London-based investment firm. This financing will accelerate the development of Wavegate's proprietary Ellipse™ platform, featuring StimuLux™ technology, designed to provide breakthrough therapeutic solutions for chronic pain patients.

Wavegate's Ellipse™ spinal cord stimulator uses optical reflectometry to provide closed-loop adaptive modulation, uniquely adjusting stimulation in real-time based on spinal cord movement. This technology, which received FDA Breakthrough Device designation, offers significant potential to improve the lives of chronic pain sufferers by maintaining consistent pain relief across a range of patient activities using either paresthesia-based or paresthesia-free neuromodulation. Wavegate also recently achieved successful first-in-human data, further validating the clinical promise of its Ellipse™ platform.

"Securing this funding represents a pivotal moment for Wavegate as we continue to push the boundaries in neuromodulation technology," said Dr. Erich Wolf, CEO of Wavegate Corporation. "UCEA's investment validates the potential of our innovations and supports our vision of advancing effective, patient-centered pain management solutions."

The investment by UCEA Capital Partners aligns with its strategic focus on supporting transformative healthcare technologies. "Wavegate's approach to neuromodulation reflects exactly the type of high-impact, innovation-driven opportunity we seek to champion. We are thrilled to support their journey in addressing a critical area of unmet medical need," noted Joao Teixeira, Chairman of UCEA Capital Partners Ltd.

The Series A funding will be instrumental in expanding Wavegate's R&D efforts, clinical trials, and preparations for regulatory approvals, marking a significant step forward for the company as it progresses toward commercialization.

For more information on Wavegate Corporation, visit wavegate.us.

Media Contact:

Marla Miller, JD, LLM

Corporate Secretary

[email protected]

+1-337-419-1360

SOURCE Wavegate Corporation