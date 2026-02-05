Wavelength Strategy Joins SKDK

Firms Combine Forces To Create Multi-Platform Advertising and Public Affairs Powerhouse

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKDK, one of the nation's premier public affairs and political consulting firms, and Wavelength Strategy, a leading digital advertising firm, today announced they are combining forces. The deal will accelerate both firms' ability to deliver best-in-class creative across all screens – from linear TV to OTT streaming services to social media, and emerging new online platforms.

"As more consumers and voters continue to flip back and forth between streaming platforms and linear TV, it's critical our clients have one, winning integrated advertising and content strategy," said Doug Thornell, CEO of SKDK. "Wavelength is one of the most sought-after digital firms in the nation, hands down. By joining forces and operating as a team, we'll be able to offer our clients the most creative, most effective multi-medium ad campaigns anywhere in public affairs and politics. We're excited to welcome Wavelength to the network and to integrate their cutting-edge digital expertise into our broader communications platform."

The partnership will differentiate itself through three key advantages:

Integrated Multi-Platform Creative Excellence: Clients will benefit from seamless creative development that adapts sophisticated messaging across all mediums. This approach ensures consistent brand identity while optimizing creative for each platform's unique characteristics, whether it's the emotional storytelling power of television, the precision targeting of programmatic digital, or the engagement opportunities of social media.





Unified Media Planning and Buying: The deal creates unparalleled efficiency in media planning and purchasing, with integrated teams that can optimize across traditional broadcast, cable, streaming services, social platforms, and emerging digital channels.





The deal creates unparalleled efficiency in media planning and purchasing, with integrated teams that can optimize across traditional broadcast, cable, streaming services, social platforms, and emerging digital channels. Enhanced Creative Capacity and Content Innovation: The combination significantly expands both firms' creative and production firepower, enabling the development of more sophisticated, multi-format content campaigns—from long-form documentary-style pieces to rapid-response digital content that can be adapted for television placement or owned social channels.

"We're excited to join with SKDK because it reflects the future of how advertising will work – where we reach people on all screens with one coherent strategy and creative that cuts through the noise," said Emmy Bengtson and Dan McNally, Co-Founders of Wavelength Strategy. "This is about the future and creating the type of dynamic, integrated persuasion strategies that political campaigns and issue organizations need to win."

"The advertising landscape is changing rapidly and in order for campaigns and causes to stay ahead, their advisors and consultants need to evolve too," said Pia Carusone and Oren Shur, SKDK partners. "The truth is that we see our clients struggle to define where linear TV, OTT, CTV, programmatic and direct advertising strategies should start and end – it's all video ads across screens. They know that they need it all, but with competing firms giving them conflicting advice, budget decisions don't often reflect a winning strategy. It just makes better sense to have it all under one roof and part of the same advertising plan."

About SKDK

SKDK is the premier strategic communications and political consulting firm in the nation, bringing unparalleled experience to Democratic candidates, campaign committees, advocacy organizations, non-profits and Fortune 500 companies. In recent cycles, SKDK has produced advertising for leading Democratic candidates, including Senators Mark Kelly (AZ) and Ruben Gallego (AZ), and Governors Wes Moore (MD), Laura Kelly (KS) and Ned Lamont (CT), and multiple members of Congress. SKDK has won dozens of Pollie Awards for its advertising, earned PRovoke Media's influential North America Public Affairs Agency of the Year in 2025, and was listed by The Observer as one of the best public relations firms in America for 2023 and 2024. To learn more about SKDK, visit our website at www.skdknick.com .

SKDK and its subsidiary businesses, Sloane and Jasper Advisors, are proud members of Stagwell, a digital-first global marketing network that delivers scalable, seamless solutions through a unique combination of culture-moving creativity and leading-edge technology.

About Wavelength Strategy

Founded in 2019, Wavelength Strategy is the Democratic Party's leading creative-first digital firm. The firm has provided digital persuasion services to some of the biggest Democratic campaigns, progressive causes, and advocacy organizations in the country, from the most competitive U.S. Senate and House races to defending reproductive and voting rights.

