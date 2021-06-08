Wavelengths Recovery Set to Launch Equine Therapy Program This Summer

PETALUMA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer 2021 holds exciting news for Wavelengths Recovery and their clients: the introduction of equine therapy!

CEO and Founder Warren Boyd acquired two horses, a wild mustang named Zepplin and her colt Bandit, from a woman who raises horses in Victorville.

"Our clients can feel the free spirit of the horses and understand that they have will, which is like a superpower," Boyd explains. "It's beautifully exciting!"

Equine therapy, also known as equine-assisted psychotherapy, integrates horses into the patient's therapeutic process. Clients engage with the horses through supervised activities such as feeding, grooming and leading the animals. This is often offered in conjunction with other forms of therapy.

According to Boyd, Wavelengths clients can expect the opportunity for equine therapy this summer, but the facility will be issuing some requirements.

"Our clients can expect therapy with Zepplin and Bandit this summer, but not until they can spend time with them and some of our other farm animals," Boyd says.

Equine therapy offers benefits for a wide range of ages and populations, but for those recovering from addiction—especially individuals with a dual diagnosis—it can increase the client's self-esteem, impulse control, distress tolerance and more.

Horses are non-judgemental and can mirror a client's emotions and behavior, offering clients unique insight into themselves as they build a trusting relationship with the horse.

"It is powerful and can be a game-changer when trying to set a steady pace with a client," Boyd adds. "It's all about rhythm."

But Wavelengths knows that our clients' success depends on much more than equine interaction.

"We need to get eating healthy, sleeping the right amount, and exercise all moving in the same direction, and then we can begin," says Boyd.

Wavelengths currently provides a variety of methods to enhance wellness and healing through their Alchemy Wellness service. This service is designed to encourage positive behavioral changes to client diet, activity and mental health, and helps clients build a strong foundation to prepare them for additional programs such as equine therapy.

Wavelengths Recovery is a comprehensive substance abuse treatment center that helps individuals struggling with addiction. Wavelengths operates out of two California locations, Rehabs in Huntington Beach and a Rehab in Petaluma , and they offer a number of comprehensive treatments, including drug & alcohol detoxification, residential and outpatient rehabilitation.

