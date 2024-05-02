Wavelo adds global sales leader as demand for flexible telecom software increases

Andy Youé joins Wavelo to scale sales organization, accelerating the mission to help operators globally increase revenue and decrease costs

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today Wavelo —a modern software company providing flexible solutions to communication service providers (CSPs) globally—announced the appointment of Andy Youé as Vice President of Sales.

With a rich background in engineering and decades of global sales experience, Andy is uniquely situated to support Wavelo through its rapid growth. In this position Andy will lead Wavelo's sales organization and help solve the toughest problems for modern telecom operators globally.

Andy Youé joins Wavelo to scale sales organization, accelerating the mission to help operators globally increase revenue and decrease costs. (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.)

"As Wavelo continues to diversify its customer base and scale globally, we needed to add a seasoned sales leader who innately understood the technical challenges of modern operators; who could solve complicated challenges for both enterprise and startups; and who would work side-by-side with both Wavelo's team and customers," said Neil Shah, Chief Product Officer, Wavelo. "Andy is that leader. We are thrilled to bring him onboard and are positive that our prospects and customers will appreciate his approach and expertise as much as we do."

Previously working in leadership roles at Amdocs, Oracle and most recently, AwareX, Andy has grown sales for companies of all sizes and has a proven history of helping telecom operators solve software challenges over the past 25 years. He deeply understands these issues and how combining purpose-built product sets with customer solutions is vital to the long-term success of telecom operators worldwide.

To learn more about Wavelo, the company's mission or its flexible software solutions, please visit wavelo.com .

About Wavelo

Wavelo, a subsidiary of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is a modern, cloud-based platform designed to radically simplify OSS/BSS technology management and improve internet access worldwide. Serving communication service providers globally, Wavelo offers a suite of flexible software to enable mobile and internet access, provisioning, billing, subscriptions, and more. Connecting disparate business and operational systems and seamlessly integrating into operators' existing infrastructure, Wavelo enables operators to keep pace with network innovation and focus on providing a superior customer experience. Learn more at wavelo.com.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.