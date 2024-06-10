Wavelo launches new product catalog to help telecom operators compete for customer retention and acquisition

Latest offering from Wavelo allows operators to seamlessly launch new products and offerings, keeping pace with rapidly changing consumer demands

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Earlier today, Wavelo —a software company modernizing telecom operations—launched a new product catalog that will unlock a critical advantage for communication service providers (CSPs) globally as they compete for customer retention and acquisition.



While product catalogs are not new in the industry, Wavelo's Product Catalog sets a new standard with its new system agnostic, flexible and turnkey offering. Wavelo's Product Catalog is easily defined, simple to integrate, and can be updated across systems in minutes rather than months, providing the flexibility that today's operators and consumers demand.



"Today, telecom subscribers expect plans and services that make sense—both as standalone products, but also as part of their customized bundles. Operators who create curated plans and services—at prices that make sense in their markets—are going to thrive in an era where customers demand flexibility and network portability," said Neil Shah, Chief Product Officer, Wavelo. "Wavelo's fundamental goal is to help our customers better serve their subscribers, and we do that with flexible software that easily integrates into existing systems. Our new product catalog will help our partners immediately improve customer experience and maximize the potential of their network."



As the backbone of any successful telecom operation, an effective product catalog provides a comprehensive overview of available offerings and drives customer engagement. Once established, a flexible product catalog allows operators to seamlessly launch new products and offerings at a competitive pace that will meet customers' rapidly changing needs.



Wavelo's Product Catalog differentiates itself from other offerings in the market through dynamic customization and product personalization capabilities. Its core advantages include:

Compatible with any network type: Operators who sell wireless, broadband, or both across any mobile or fiber network combination can flexibly consolidate their catalog.

Operators who sell wireless, broadband, or both across any mobile or fiber network combination can flexibly consolidate their catalog. Standalone, bundle or split offers: Enables operators to sell individual plans, services, and devices, while bundling them into any combination based on business rules.

Enables operators to sell individual plans, services, and devices, while bundling them into any combination based on business rules. Easily modify pricing and promotions: Wavelo's Product Catalog allows for the definition of a single product with multiple price points based on billing frequency or geography and the ability to quickly update their service prices or promotional discounts.

This product catalog is the newest software solution by Wavelo and can be provided as both a standalone service or as part of Wavelo's broader system solutions. To learn more about Wavelo, the Wavelo Product Catalog , or the company's other flexible software solutions, please visit wavelo.com.

About Wavelo

Wavelo, a subsidiary of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is a modern, cloud-based platform designed to radically simplify OSS/BSS technology management and improve internet access worldwide. Serving communication service providers globally, Wavelo offers a suite of flexible software to enable mobile and internet access, provisioning, billing, subscriptions, and more. Connecting disparate business and operational systems and seamlessly integrating into operators' existing infrastructure, Wavelo enables operators to keep pace with network innovation and focus on providing a superior customer experience. Learn more at wavelo.com.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.