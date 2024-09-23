Wavelynx Showcases Mobile Wallet Solution at GSX, Revolutionizing Credential Management

Digital solution sets new benchmarks for secure, modern, and interoperable access control systems

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavelynx Technologies , a trailblazer in advanced, secure, and versatile reader and credential solutions, showcases its Wallet solution at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) trade show in Orlando, FL, September 23-25, 2024. Wavelynx Wallet transforms mobile devices into secure credentials, bringing access control into the mainstream and paving the way for future credential management. The system enhances security across various facilities and introduces a new level of convenience, reflecting society's shift toward wallet and mobile-based solutions for all aspects of daily life.

In 2021, over 7.1 billion people used mobile devices ; in 2022, 3.4 billion users (42%) utilized digital wallets . This trend projects to continue, with digital wallet users expected to reach 5.3 billion by 2026 , highlighting the global shift towards a mobile-first culture. This rapid consumer adoption, driven by the security, convenience, and improved usability of digital wallets in everyday transactions, underscores the need for universal and pervasive wallet solutions in the access control industry.

"Mobile wallets have become mainstream, allowing users to pay for lunch, present concert tickets, and navigate airport security, yet the access control industry has been slow to adapt," said Rob Lydic, President of Wavelynx Technologies. "By leveraging mobile wallet technology, we're not just catching up, we're leaping ahead. Our wallet solution significantly bolsters security by verifying individuals' identities and instilling confidence while simplifying credential management and scalability. Our recently launched Configure by Wavelynx app provides cutting-edge encryption and real-time management features, making the transition to wallet-based access control seamless for installers and end users."

Wavelynx Wallet has been deployed with end users across four continents—North America, India, the UK, and Australia— at some of the world's largest financial and technology institutions. Key features of Wallet includes:

Seamless Integration: Wallet enables access to doors, elevators, parking garages, lockers, printers, and more, through major mobile wallet platforms. It is fully compatible with Wavelynx Ethos™ readers, ensuring a cohesive and user-friendly experience. Additionally, Configure by Wavelynx facilitates effortless setup and management of digital wallets in the field, eliminating the need for physical configuration cards.

Enhanced Security: Wallet offers robust security features, including the ability to instantly deactivate credentials if a mobile device is lost or stolen. This capability significantly reduces the risks associated with lost or compromised physical access badges, ensuring continuous facility security.

Convenience and Simplicity: Wallet streamlines operations by removing the need for card printing and physical distribution. Credential management and issuance can be handled remotely by simply providing a link to download their credential, enhancing efficiency for both employees and visitors.

Wallet streamlines operations by removing the need for card printing and physical distribution. Credential management and issuance can be handled remotely by simply providing a link to download their credential, enhancing efficiency for both employees and visitors. Scalability: Designed with flexibility in mind, Wallet supports a variety of physical reader manufacturers, integrating seamlessly with existing security systems and adapting to a range of facility needs.

Wavelynx successfully deployed digital wallets for NFC access at Stream Realty Partners' RiverSouth in Austin, Texas. This implementation enabled employees and tenants to access the building and amenities securely and conveniently using their company badges in their respective digital wallets. Integrated via SwiftConnect's AccessCloud platform and supported by credential readers from rf IDEAS, Wavelynx's advanced readers, and Vecos smart lockers, the solution significantly improved both operational efficiency and security across the facility.

The Wavelynx Wallet Solution is poised to set new benchmarks in access control with its focus on security, convenience, and scalability. Discover the future of secure access and meet with Wavelynx at GSX 2024. For more information on the show, please visit Wavelynx's website here .

About Wavelynx:

Wavelynx is a leading provider of secure access control solutions that enhance safety, elevate customer experience, and instill confidence. Our cutting-edge platform offers access without limits through interoperable experiences for facilities prioritizing security, privacy, and convenience. With a commitment to driving the future of access control, Wavelynx empowers organizations to protect their assets and ensure compliance while enhancing user experiences through advanced wallet credential solutions, reader technology of the highest quality and security, and LEAF physical credentials. Trusted by financial institutions, small to large corporations, and universities worldwide, Wavelynx is at the forefront of the digital transformation in access control. Learn more at https://www.wavelynx.com/

