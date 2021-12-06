Wavemaker Named MediaPost Media Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavemaker has been named Media Agency of the Year for 2021 by MediaPost following a strong year of business success and innovation. Wavemaker has a strong track record of provoking growth for clients, and this designation follows the agency's Adweek U.S Media Agency of the Year win in February 2021.

"Growth requires uncomfortable change and our people – empowered by tech and supported by intelligence – are embracing positive provocation to challenge the status quo in service of growing our client's businesses," said Louisa Wong, chief executive officer, Americas region, Wavemaker. "Our Wavemaker OS [operating system] provides a clear pathway to identify novel solutions and positively provoke growth as we help our clients to reset their boundaries and charter exciting new territories."

The MediaPost Agency of the Year Awards celebrate the agencies, companies, clients, suppliers, and executives that propelled the advertising community forward through innovation and business results. Award winners are selected by an editorial team led by MediaPost Editor-In-Chief, Joe Mandese. Wavemaker was recognized for its business growth, client wins, strong client leadership, strategic partnerships, global consultancy offering, expanded creative services, and marketing intelligence and science innovation.

"As evolutions in privacy reduce the availability of digital signals, our MIS [marketing intelligence and science] team is constantly looking at the different signals we can use for intelligence and predictive modeling," said Delphine Hernoux, chief data and analytics officer, North America, Wavemaker. "We're using cognitive signals that can help us better understand personality traits and building models that predict a need state for a product – with incredible accuracy – well before the need arises. Our solutions often have a ripple effect on components of our client's marketing strategy including full funnel investments allocation, supply chain priorities, as well as positioning with different audiences. It's truly an exciting time for the industry."

MediaPost Agency of the Year winners were announced across eight categories, which include media, holding company, independent agency, creative, search/performance, client, supplier, and executive awards. Award recipients – including Wavemaker, GroupM, USIM, Empower, NP Digital, Apple, NewsGuard and Ben Downing– will be honored at an award reception on January 26, 2022.

With strong business success in the past 24 months, Wavemaker has expanded its leadership bench, launched additional creative services, and hired a global lead for its burgeoning consulting practice. Additionally, the agency has had proven success taking fast-moving new economy clients – like delivery platform, DoorDash and cryptocurrency platform, Coinbase – on their journeys from challenger to market leader. As a result, Wavemaker has been consistently appointed as media agency of record by like-minded challenger brands. Three disruptive brands in the past four weeks alone have selected Wavemaker for its new economy experience, agency leadership, provocative planning approach, access, and scale.

About Wavemaker

We believe there always is a better way to grow. We positively provoke growth for our clients by reshaping consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content, and technology. The Wavemaker way is globally consistent. Fueled by the world's most powerful consumer data, we understand where and how marketing can intervene decisively to help brands win more sales. Our 7,200 people across 88 markets have the deep knowledge, confidence, and courage to provoke growth for some of the world's leading brands and businesses.

We are a part of GroupM, WPP's global media investment management company. Discover more on wavemakerglobal.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

