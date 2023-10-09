Wavenet Leads the Way in Monetising Generative AI

News provided by

Global Wavenet Pte. Ltd.

09 Oct, 2023, 01:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavenet, a global catalyst for digital transformation, unveiled its digital prowess in Generative AI and how the company is reshaping the Telecommunications and Digital Healthcare industries at Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2023 - Ignite in Denmark.   

At DTW, Wavenet's CEO, Suren Pinto, introduced the company's ground-breaking partnerships with leading telcos worldwide, shedding light on impactful IVR use cases reshaping the industry through Generative AI, under the topic, 'AI at Scale: Monetising Generative AI in the Experience Economy.' He reinforced the importance of reimagining the new-age of customer-agent interactions and the importance of intelligent automation and the availability of Business Intelligence (BI) by optimising Business Support Systems (BSS) and Operations Support Systems (OSS) in an experience-led economy.   

Wavenet also received a Special Mention for the Open Innovation Catalyst Award, where the company collaborated with industry giants, including Vodafone, Orange, Etisalat UAE, Comviva, SigScale, and Nbn - a platform for rapid proof-of-concept projects. This marks the very first time in the history of the Catalyst Programme where a special mention was made. This collaboration aims to empower CSPs with the advantages of emerging wasmCloud technology, bridging the gap between mobile, transport, and cloud technologies to accelerate the delivery of 5G applications.  

Pinto expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are excited about the partnerships and engagements we are co-creating with our global counterparts in the telco arena, and look forward to strengthening our relationship with telcos present this year at DTW." 

Moreover, Wavenet empowers Kenya's foremost telecommunications company, as highlighted in a recent report by the Communications Authority (CA) of Kenya. This achievement aligns with Wavenet's track record of serving many prominent operators across thirty countries. Their advanced technology handles billions of call volumes annually and spearheads the introduction of generative AI-driven solutions. These innovations empower organisations to enhance business agility, future-proof their technology infrastructure, and capitalise on the transformative potential of the Generative AI digital landscape, which promises significant global economic benefits. 

About Wavenet:  

Wavenet is a leading ISV and technology partner for global telecommunications brands with over two decades of delivering proven solutions. Specialising in IVR, USSD, SMS, MMS, Subscription and Content Manager, Marketplace, and AI-powered tech; the company drives innovation and digitalisation across industries. Headquartered in Singapore, Wavenet has offices in Australia, Colombia, Kenya, Malaysia, Romania, and Sri Lanka. Connect with us: www.globalwavenet.com  

For further information, please contact:

Wavenet's Global Marketing Team

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240436/WNLogo_HighRes_Colour_with_WhiteBack_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Global Wavenet Pte. Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.