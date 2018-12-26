Waves Announces Expanded Audio Collaboration With Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Waves®, the leading provider of intelligent audio solutions for pro audio and consumer electronics, announced the expansion of the availability of Waves® processing solutions onto the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform. Introduced at Qualcomm Technologies Inc., 4G/5G summit in Hong Kong in October, the Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform now has expanded audio capabilities because of the incorporation of Waves Maxx® and Waves Nx®.

Waves® processing solutions are available to OEMs designing devices and software for the Snapdragon™ platforms. Being an ISV Program Partner, Waves®, has partnered with Qualcomm Technologies to optimize the audio performance of their devices. Both Waves Maxx® and Waves Nx®, when deployed, provide unique all-in-one audio solutions for OEMs.

When consumers make purchase decisions, they are buying based on features – the incorporation of Waves Maxx® and Waves Nx® adds to the features set of devices that use Snapdragon SoCs, ensuring those devices deliver an optimized audio experience. Waves®, recipient of a Technical Grammy Award®, developed the Waves Maxx® suite to bring award-winning professional sound solutions to consumer electronics devices. Waves Maxx® offers end users unparalleled sound performance, whether playing video games, watching movies, listening to music, or talking to friends online. In addition, Waves Nx® on Snapdragon™ offers a deeply immersive 3D audio experience for headphones.

"We are pleased to announce the expansion of our collaboration with Qualcomm," stated Tomer Elbaz, EVP & GM, Consumer Electronics Division of Waves Audio. "This brings Waves closer to delivering on our promise to bring our celebrated professional audio solutions to consumers everywhere. Everyone deserves the very best audio experience their device can deliver," he added.

"Snapdragon was designed as the ultimate destination for hardware manufacturers and software developers that want to deliver premium solutions to users," said Manvinder Signh, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. "We are pleased to collaborate with Waves to enable advanced audio processing solutions for mobile devices."

Learn more about Waves technologies at www.maxx.com

About Waves®

Waves® is the world-leading developer of audio DSP technologies and the driving power behind hit records, major motion pictures and popular video games the world over. A recipient of a Technical GRAMMY® Award, Waves is acclaimed by top professional and prosumer users worldwide. More than 400,000 recording studios, mixing and mastering facilities use Waves' portfolio of cutting-edge technologies on a daily basis to create top-selling music, movies and games. Waves' professional technologies, 25 years of expertise, and passion for sound are now utilized for all premium audio experiences on consumer electronics devices.

