WAVES Opens in East Bay, Restoring Emergency and Specialty Veterinary Care Following Closure of Longstanding BAVS Hospital

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Avenue Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital (WAVES) is a new, locally owned, veterinarian-led emergency and specialty hospital serving the San Francisco East Bay area. Located at the former Bay Area Veterinary Specialists (BAVS) location, WAVES is a new independent organization founded by six longtime East Bay veterinary clinicians and leaders united to re-establish advanced veterinary emergency and specialty care in the community.

Official ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of WAVES with the San Leandro Chamber of Commerce.

BAVS had stood for nearly three decades as a cornerstone of emergency and specialty veterinary care in the East Bay, serving generations of pet families and referring veterinarians. When BAVS unexpectedly closed its doors in March 2026, the community was left with a sudden and significant gap in critical veterinary services.

Today, that gap is being filled through a new chapter led by the very doctors and support staff who helped define its legacy.

WAVES is officially open and operating at the former BAVS location at 14790 Washington Ave., San Leandro, CA 94578. The hospital offers specialty care Monday through Thursday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, along with 24/7 emergency services, providing around-the-clock emergency and critical care for pets whenever they need it.

The hospital provides veterinary Emergency, Internal Medicine, Surgery, and Oncology, combining advanced clinical expertise with a deeply human approach to care. The hospital is guided by the principle that exceptional medicine earns trust, compassion is what keeps it.

"WAVES was born from a responsibility we felt deeply, not just to our patients, but to the families and veterinary partners who have relied on us for years," said Dr. Claire Legallet, Medical Director. "We couldn't imagine the East Bay without this level of care, so we stepped forward together to continue it."

The new veterinary ownership team has also partnered with Curo Pet Care, a San Francisco-based, family-owned veterinary group, for support in all areas of hospital operations. As equity partners, the veterinarians will serve as the hospital's key clinical and leadership team while drawing on Curo's extensive operational expertise for management support.

A Legacy Continued, A Future Reimagined

WAVES honors more than 30 years of specialty and emergency veterinary care in the East Bay while redefining what that care feels like for the next generation of pet families and referring veterinarians.

"Losing BAVS was a moment of real uncertainty for this community. We knew the care couldn't stop here. WAVES is our commitment to continuity, built by the same people, in the same place, with an even stronger focus on collaboration, transparency, and compassion. We're here to make sure no pet family or referring veterinarian ever feels that loss of access again," said Dr. Legallet.

The hospital's mission reflects its dual commitment to partnership in care, for both pet parents and the veterinarians who trust us. WAVES looks forward to expanding access to advanced veterinary services and serving the East Bay community. To learn more, please visit wavesvetcare.com

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About WAVES

WAVES is a locally owned, veterinarian-led emergency and specialty hospital serving the San Francisco East Bay. Founded by former clinicians and support staff of Bay Area Veterinary Specialists (BAVS), WAVES is owned by four doctor partners and two veterinary operations leaders and operates in partnership with Curo Pet Care for administrative and operational support. The hospital provides emergency, internal medicine, surgery, and oncology veterinary services and is committed to serving both pet families and referring veterinarians with transparency, collaboration, and trust.

About WAVES Veterinary Team

Dr. Claire Legallet | Founding Partner & Emergency Veterinarian

Bay Area native Dr. Legallet earned her engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her veterinary degree from Kansas State University. After advanced internships and acupuncture certification, she returned home to provide compassionate emergency care. Her interests include wound care and pain management.

Dr. Erin Kishi | Founding Partner & Veterinary Surgeon

Bay Area native Dr. Kishi earned her veterinary degree from UC Davis and completed a surgical residency at the University of Missouri. As a board-certified veterinary surgeon, her interests include reconstructive and oncologic surgery. After a 2 year stint in Seattle, she has been caring for canine and feline companions in the Bay Area for the last 7 years.

Dr. Anna Nomura | Founding Partner & Emergency Veterinarian

Dr. Nomura, an East Bay native, earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Bowdoin College before receiving her veterinary degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She has practiced emergency veterinary medicine in the Bay Area since 2014. As a Fear Free Certified Professional, Dr. Nomura is committed to reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in her patients and helping their families navigate medical emergencies with clear communication, empathy, and evidence-based medicine.

Ruben Carlos | Founding Partner & Hospital Director

Bay Area native Ruben has worked in emergency and specialty veterinary medicine since 2014, bringing extensive experience in hospital operations, leadership, and client service. Passionate about the human-animal bond, he is dedicated to building a collaborative culture focused on exceptional patient care.

Dr. Karen Truong | Founding Partner

Bay Area native Dr. Truong earned her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her DVM from UC Davis. She has a strong passion for emergency medicine and enjoys helping pets and their families through urgent medical situations.

Evan Hendrickson, RVT, CVPM | Founding Partner

East Bay native Evan Hendrickson earned his Animal Science degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and he became a Registered Veterinary Technician in 2014. With more than 15 years of specialty practice leadership experience, he is passionate about supporting veterinary teams and delivering excellent patient care.

SOURCE WAVES Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital