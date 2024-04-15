Wavestone Earns "All-Star" Distinction in the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 by IAOP

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavestone is once again featured on IAOP (International Association of Outsourcing Professionals)'s 2024 list of the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors.

The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best in the outsourcing arena and is an essential reference for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best providers in the industry.

"At a moment when businesses are required to constantly reinvent strategy and resources, Wavestone continuously offers best-in-class service for our clients. Year after year, our clients appreciate our expertise, commitment, and efficacy as a nimble and strategic partner," said John Westfield, Partner in Wavestone's Sourcing and Services Optimization Practice.

Wavestone has been awarded an "All Star" ranking for its outsourcing services. The ranking highlights the firm's achievements in four key areas:

Customer References – The company drives savings, competitive SLAs, and transformational changes, but clients shared they most appreciate their tailor-made approach Awards & Certifications – With multiple honors and certifications held by Wavestone's experts, they rose above leading standards Programs for Innovation – Wavestone stays above market trends to create innovation that results in true business value creation Corporate Social Responsibility – Wavestone's performance in CSR has been ranked in the top 1% of the top performing companies for more than 12 years

"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP.

About Wavestone

Wavestone, a leading independent consultancy headquartered in France, and Q_Perior, a consulting leader in the Germany-Switzerland-Austria region, joined forces in 2023 to become the most trusted partner for critical transformations. Drawing on more than 5,500 employees across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm combines seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a 360° transformation portfolio of high-value consulting services.

