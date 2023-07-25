Wavestone Earns "All Star" Rating and Sweeps Sub-Categories in IAOP's 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® Awards

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier in 2023, Wavestone earned a spot on the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® list of the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors.

Recently, IAOP announced that Wavestone had also earned an "All Star" rating as part of its Top 100 designation and swept all four sub-categories in the process. Wavestone's inclusion on this prestigious list demonstrates its outsourcing advisory practice's successful and innovative solutions provided to clients around the world.

To earn the All-Star Rating, Wavestone had to achieve an outstanding rank in these four key performance areas:

  1. Customer References demonstrating value created for the company's top customers
  2. Awards and Certifications demonstrating the expertise the Wavestone team brings to solutions custom-built for clients
  3. Programs for Innovation showing how Wavestone integrates innovation into its daily work and delivers value for customers
  4. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) showing the breadth and depth of Wavestone's programs and commitments to address community, labor, human rights, operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, ethical issues, and organizational governance.

The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® recognizes the world's best in the outsourcing arena and is an essential reference for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best providers in the industry.

"In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, Wavestone, on being included among the very best in the world."

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on nearly 4,000 employees across Europe, the United States, and Asia, and is a leading independent consultancy. 

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work® and ranked in Forbes's World Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List.

More information on https://www.wavestone.us/.

