Wave.video to Announce New Video Marketing Solution for Small Businesses

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave.video will reveal a major product transformation on November 20th. The new product roadmap, named "Video funnels", will use Artificial intelligence (AI) to help digital marketers and small businesses create, repurpose, and manage videos for the entire customer journey.

"There is a vast and underserved market seeking affordable video-centric solutions that combine hosting, editing, and conversion tools for the entire marketing funnel," says Daniel Glickman, the company's CMO.

The company is re-building the current solution and adding several tools to empower small businesses and digital marketers to effortlessly generate and repurpose video content for the entire customer journey. Core features include:

- Automatic creation of Video Landing Pages

- AI-Powered automatic application of company brand to videos

- Native in-video clickable calls to action

- Email integration- Unlimited use of 10 million free stock video clips and images

- Open API for Web publishing tools

The full announcement will take place on November 20th, 2019, and the rollout of the new service will take place over several months starting as early as December.

Wave.video launched in 2017, now is a popular online video making and editing software with over 3,000,000 users worldwide. The company is headquartered in Boston MA with 2 offices in Europe.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Wave.video