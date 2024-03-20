WavMaker Launches With $5 Million in Seed Funding to Empower Creators with High-Quality Audio Content

Led by Grammy-winning music industry experts and SaaS veterans, WavMaker offers a new experience for acquiring premium music for video

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WavMaker , a next-generation music licensing platform for video creators, launched today with $5 million in seed funding. The platform was designed to help video producers find the perfect song for any project quickly, offering a fresh, high-quality music catalog that is cleared for commercial use.

WavMaker is the brainchild of seasoned music industry veterans, Matt Arcaini , Chief Executive Officer, Mark Stuart , Director of Label Services, and Caleb Grimm , Director of Marketing. With a combined 50+ years in the music industry, multiple Grammy wins and nominations and nearly 20 million social media followers, the founders understand the unique challenges creators face in licensing music for their content. Many are forced to navigate inconsistent or stagnant libraries with high costs and confusing licensing structures.

"As a musician and creator myself, I understand the constant struggle to find affordable, quality music for video content," said Arcaini. "Sifting through a platform to find the right music can be frustrating and limit creativity. We created WavMaker to offer creators and musicians a mutually beneficial and frustration-free solution. Our platform frees creators from worrying about acquiring high-quality music and allows them to focus on producing incredible content. Musicians have a new outlet for their music. It's a win-win for all."

Vicky Patel, a principal in the Nashville-based record label Wavy Records and co-founder and principal of Monarch Media, led WavMaker's seed funding round. With 20 years spent in Silicon Valley, she brings a rich history in media and technology to WavMaker, complementing its future goals. The company will use her investment to expand the capabilities of the platform further, hire staff and increase customer outreach.

"Our team has put tremendous care into building an intuitive user interface that makes finding and acquiring high-quality music easier than ever," said Jack Whitis , CTO of WavMaker. "Our platform abstracts away the inherent complexity of music licensing and makes finding the right song part of the creative process. We're constantly trying to put ourselves in the creator's shoes and anticipate the things that might slow down their workflow. I'm proud of what we've accomplished in a short time and tremendously excited about the potential for the product going forward. I don't feel like there's a problem in this space that we aren't equipped to tackle."

With a free WavMaker account, you can browse the entire music library and download preview audio files to test in your projects. Signing up for a paid subscription gives you unlimited access to music for your projects. The catalog is being refreshed constantly, so you never have to worry about running out of inspiring new music. To get started or for more information, visit www.wavmaker.com .

About WavMaker

WavMaker is a music licensing platform designed to help video producers find the perfect song. Founded by Grammy-winning music industry experts and SaaS veterans, WavMaker offers a fresh, high-quality catalog of music that is cleared for commercial use. WavMaker removes the traditional headaches of music licensing by providing unlimited access to a rapidly growing catalog through a user-friendly online platform. No matter what kind of content you're making, WavMaker puts a great song in your hands every time, making it easier to focus on producing incredible content. For more information, visit www.wavmaker.com .

