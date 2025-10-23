Wavytalk Celebrates TikTok Shop Super Brand Day with “Main Character Hair,” Turning Everyday Styling into Cinematic Moments

Viral hair tools brand brings trend-driven transformations, creator challenges, and a California tour to TikTok's biggest week of the year

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavytalk, the award-winning brand redefining at-home haircare with sleek, salon-quality tools, is taking center stage for TikTok Shop Super Brand Day (October 23rd – October 29th) with its Main Character Hair campaign, a celebration of styles, icons, and self-expression across generations.

Inspired by the viral "Main Character Energy" trend, the campaign empowers creators and beauty lovers to style their story and turn everyday looks into shareable, scroll-stopping moments. Fans can join the #WavytalkMainCharacterHair challenge, recreating hairstyles of their favorite main characters, whether pop culture icons, cartoon legends, or trending TikTok archetypes, and bring them to life both on screen and in real life.

Throughout the week, Wavytalk will spotlight its hero tools – including the Blowout Boost, Steamline Pro, Cool Curl Pencil, Multi Curl, and Micro Wave – all designed to help users achieve their perfect Main Character Hair.

"Main Character Hair is all about giving people the confidence to experiment, express themselves, and have fun with their style," said Marina Fernandez, Senior Brand Marketing Director at Wavytalk. "This campaign celebrates the creativity and individuality that drives our community, and Super Brand Day is the perfect platform to bring that energy to life – both online and in person."

From October 23rd – October 26th, Wavytalk's styling van will tour California, stopping in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego to bring the Main Character Hair experience directly to fans through live demos, creator sessions, and shareable transformation moments.

Building on last year's success, Wavytalk achieved $1.53M in total revenue, surpassing 135% of its target, ranking #3 overall on TikTok across all categories and #1 in Beauty & Personal Care. The previous #PassYourWavytalk challenge engaged over 3,000 creators, generated 80M+ impressions, and a mega live session drove $35,012 in revenue, a 695% increase from prior records.

Follow @wavytalk_official on TikTok and Instagram for live updates, behind-the-scenes moments from the California tour, and exclusive access to creator content and promotions throughout Super Brand Day. For more information, visit www.wavytalk.com.

About Wavytalk:

Wavytalk is an expression-first hair brand built on Hair Talks, a platform that celebrates the connection between hair and self-expression. Hair Talks embodies Wavytalk's belief that every strand tells a story and that styling can inspire creativity, confidence, and a sense of community.

The brand creates intuitive, high-performance tools that transform everyday styling into a statement, empowering people to look good, feel good, and show up as their truest selves. Guided by the mission to make styling effortless without compromising hair health, Wavytalk designs tools that are fast, versatile, and engineered for minimal damage with maximum results. From sleek strands to bouncy curls, every product is crafted to unlock self-expression across all hair types and textures.

