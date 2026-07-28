The new Airshape Pro lineup pairs innovative air-powered technology with versatile multi-styling attachments for healthier styling, full-volume blowouts, effortless curls and more.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavytalk, the award-winning hair brand known for innovative, high-performance styling tools, today announces the launch of Airshape Pro, its newest air styling innovation designed to deliver salon-quality results with high airflow instead of high heat. Leading the lineup is the Airshape Pro Roller Air Styler Set, the world's first air styler featuring Auto-Wrapping Rollers, a new innovation that automatically wraps hair around the roller before detaching to set for effortless, full-volume blowouts.

Wavytalk Introduces Airshape Pro Roller, the World's First Air Styler with Auto-Wrapping Rollers

Designed to make professional-level styling more intuitive and accessible at home, Airshape Pro combines Coanda Airflow Technology with Wavytalk's proprietary AirGrip™ Technology to automatically attract, grip and wrap hair with 2x stronger air pressure than competing air stylers. The result is a more secure wrap and easier styling across curls, waves and blowouts, while intelligent heat control monitors temperature 100 times per second and keeps airflow below 302°F to help minimize heat damage.

"We know consumers are increasingly concerned about heat damage, but they don't want to compromise on styles that look beautiful and last," said Marina Fernandez, VP of Brand & Retail at Wavytalk. "Airshape Pro was designed to solve that challenge by combining breakthrough air-powered technology with intuitive design, making it easier than ever to achieve long-lasting salon-quality results while helping protect hair health."

At the heart of the Airshape Pro Roller Air Styler Set are the first-of-their-kind Auto-Wrapping Rollers, which use Coanda airflow to automatically attract and wrap hair around the roller before detaching, allowing users to curl and set their style in one seamless step. Designed to simplify the traditional blowout process, the innovation makes it easier to create the full-bodied, voluminous looks typically achieved with a round brush and rollers.

The 4-in-1 multi-styling system also includes Auto-Wrapping Curlers, a Volumizing Oval Brush and a High-Speed Dryer, giving users the versatility to create everything from voluminous blowouts to curls and waves with one tool. Negative Ion Technology helps reduce frizz, tame flyaways and boost shine, while three heat settings, three airflow speeds and a cool shot allow for a customizable styling experience.

Alongside the Roller Air Styler Set, Wavytalk is also introducing the Airshape Pro Signature Air Styler Set, designed for everyday styling, effortless curls, sleek looks and blowouts. Featuring the same Coanda Airflow Technology and proprietary AirGrip™ Technology, the 4-in-1 system includes Auto-Wrapping Curlers, a Volumizing Oval Brush, a Smoothing Paddle Brush and a High-Speed Dryer for versatile styling with high airflow instead of high heat.

Together, the Airshape Pro lineup builds on Wavytalk's mission to make styling effortless without compromising hair health, combining intuitive design, versatile performance and air-powered technology to give consumers more ways to create their desired look at home.

The Airshape Pro Roller Air Styler Set is available for $269 and the Airshape Pro Signature Air Styler Set is available for $219 on Wavytalk.com and Amazon. For more information, visit Wavytalk.com or follow @wavytalkofficial on TikTok and Instagram.

About Wavytalk:

Wavytalk is an expression-first hair brand built on Hair Talks, a platform that celebrates the connection between hair and self-expression. Hair Talks embodies Wavytalk's belief that every strand tells a story and that styling can inspire creativity, confidence, and a sense of community.

The brand creates intuitive, high-performance tools that transform everyday styling into a statement, empowering people to look good, feel good, and show up as their truest selves. Guided by the mission to make styling effortless without compromising hair health, Wavytalk designs tools that are fast, versatile, and engineered for minimal damage with maximum results. From sleek strands to bouncy curls, every product is crafted to unlock self-expression across all hair types and textures.

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SOURCE Wavytalk