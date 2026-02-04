Wavytalk Makes Ulta.com Debut with Tech-Powered Styling Innovations

The viral, tech-powered haircare brand launches on Ulta.com with five innovative styling tools and a heat-protecting hair product, bringing salon-quality results to one of the nation's leading beauty destinations.

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavytalk, the award-winning brand redefining at-home haircare with sleek, salon-quality innovations, is thrilled to announce its official debut on Ulta.com. Beginning today, Ulta Beauty guests will be able to shop six of Wavytalk's most in-demand offerings through Ulta's digital storefront: Blowout Boost, Steamline Pro, Heatwave Pro Ionic Thermal Brush Set, , Cool Curl Pencil and the brand's first-ever heat protect spray, Smooth Barrier.

With this launch, Wavytalk expands its national retail presence while continuing its mission to make professional-level styling intuitive, efficient, and accessible. The Ulta.com assortment highlights both styling tools and haircare designed to work together, each engineered to deliver smooth, defined results with minimized heat damage — all available through Ulta's online platform.

"Partnering with Ulta Beauty marks an exciting milestone for our brand and community," said Marina Fernandez, Senior Brand Marketing Director at Wavytalk. "Debuting on Ulta.com enables us to connect with beauty lovers wherever they are, making it easier than ever to discover our performance-driven styling tools and haircare essentials online."

"Wavytalk is an exciting, socially driven brand delivering real results and strong consumer enthusiasm," said James Lang, VP Marketplace at Ulta Beauty. "Bringing Wavytalk to ulta.com creates a powerful opportunity to inspire guests through discovery and innovation—helping them explore new routines and fresh styling possibilities as we head into spring. This launch reflects our commitment to delighting guests with relevant, high-performing brands that reinforce Ulta Beauty as the premier destination for all things beauty and wellness."

Known for pairing cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design, Wavytalk continues to disrupt the haircare category with features such as adjustable heat settings, negative ion technology, steam-powered straightening, and versatile multi-barrel curling capabilities. Completing the lineup, Smooth Barrier Heat Protectant Spray provides lightweight protection, frizz control, and shine to support healthy-looking styles from start to finish.

From bouncy curls to glassy blowouts, Wavytalk's tools and haircare are engineered to help every consumer achieve their desired look with confidence — no professional appointment required.

Wavytalk products are available now on Ulta.com, with Ulta-exclusive products set to launch later this year. For more information, visit www.wavytalk.com or follow @wavytalkofficial on TikTok and Instagram.

About Wavytalk:

Wavytalk is an expression-first hair brand built on Hair Talks, a platform that celebrates the connection between hair and self-expression. Hair Talks embodies Wavytalk's belief that every strand tells a story and that styling can inspire creativity, confidence, and a sense of community.

The brand creates intuitive, high-performance tools that transform everyday styling into a statement, empowering people to look good, feel good, and show up as their truest selves. Guided by the mission to make styling effortless without compromising hair health, Wavytalk designs tools that are fast, versatile, and engineered for minimal damage with maximum results. From sleek strands to bouncy curls, every product is crafted to unlock self-expression across all hair types and textures.

