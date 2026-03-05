The brand's largest festival activation to-date celebrates individuality, confidence, and self-expression – putting every attendee center stage.

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavytalk , the award-winning brand redefining at-home haircare with sleek, salon-quality tools, is excited to announce its partnership with Coachella 2026 as the Official Hair Tools Partner. This milestone amplifies Wavytalk's role at the intersection of music, style, and personal expression by bringing its signature styling tools directly into the desert.

Wavytalk Named Official Hair Tools Partner of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2026, Debuts “Spotlight Hair” Campaign

To mark the collaboration, Wavytalk is launching Spotlight Hair, a campaign celebrating festival hair and bold results that last from the first set to the final encore. Designed to shine a light on individuality, Spotlight Hair centers festivalgoers themselves, championing confidence, self-expression, and creativity. It invites the audience to push the limits of their styling routines using Wavytalk's lineup of performance-driven tools.

At the heart of the campaign is the Power Wave , positioned as the hero tool for creating standout festival hairstyles with texture, hold, and impact that lasts all day (and night). Inspired by the way stylists prep artists before they step on stage, Spotlight Hair empowers people to take the same intentional approach to their own look by crafting styles that translate seamlessly from festival grounds to social scenes, backstage moments, and the content they create along the way.

Wavytalk will bring Spotlight Hair to life through a 360-degree approach, including immersive on-site activations across both weekends, creator partnerships, social-first content designed to capture real-time festival hair trends and three limited-edition festival bundles crafted to help bring bold festival looks to life.

"We wanted to create an experience that reflects how integral hair is to music and festival culture," said Marina Fernandez, Senior Brand Marketing Director at Wavytalk. "Our goal is to provide professional-level styling that translates to easy at-home recreations, so attendees can create looks that last while expressing their individuality. Spotlight Hair brings that creative process into the festival environment in a way that feels accessible and authentic."

About Wavytalk:

Wavytalk is an expression-first hair brand built on Hair Talks, a platform that celebrates the connection between hair and self-expression. Hair Talks embodies Wavytalk's belief that every strand tells a story and that styling can inspire creativity, confidence, and a sense of community.

The brand creates intuitive, high-performance tools that transform everyday styling into a statement, empowering people to look good, feel good, and show up as their truest selves. Guided by the mission to make styling effortless without compromising hair health, Wavytalk designs tools that are fast, versatile, and engineered for minimal damage with maximum results. From sleek strands to bouncy curls, every product is crafted to unlock self-expression across all hair types and textures.

