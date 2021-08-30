Wawa and Attorneys for Consumers Announce Settlement in Class Action Litigation Related to Data Security Incident Announced in 2019

WAWA, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wawa and a group of consumers today announced a settlement of litigation stemming from the data security incident Wawa previously announced in December of 2019.

The agreement announced today, which is subject to Court approval, resolves all customer claims related to that data security incident, which resulted from malware being discovered on Wawa payment processing servers. The malware affected customer payment card information used at most Wawa locations beginning at different points in time after March 4, 2019 and until it was contained on December 12, 2019. Customers who used a credit or debit card at Wawa stores or fuel pumps can participate in the settlement and obtain Wawa gift cards capped at $8 million in aggregate, and cash reimbursements of out-of-pocket costs capped at $1 million in aggregate. Settlement claims can be submitted by visiting www.WawaConsumerDataSettlement.com run by KCC LLC. The settlement also requires Wawa to implement and continue to maintain significant enhancements to its data security measures.

Counsel for the consumer class stated: "We feel this settlement is an excellent result for the class, providing a range of benefits to consumers. The settlement compensates three types of customers via different monetary awards – those who used their cards at Wawa and did not experience fraudulent charges on their cards and who spent time monitoring their payment card or other accounts, those who did experience fraudulent charges on their cards, and those who incurred out-of-pocket costs as a result of the data breach. The settlement also provides valuable remedial relief aimed at preventing similar breaches in the future."

In response to the announced agreement, Wawa stated: "We are focused on a timely resolution for Wawa customers who may have been affected by this incident, and this settlement allows us to just do that. At Wawa, the people who come through our doors every day are not just customers, you are our friends and neighbors, and nothing is more important than honoring and protecting your trust. We can assure you that we have continued to and will work diligently to protect your information and enhance our cybersecurity resiliency."

For more information, to submit a claim, or for contact information for Class Counsel, please visit www.WawaConsumerDataSettlement.com.

Contact: [email protected]

