Wawa Launches JOCKO GO Nationwide Ahead of Schedule

FARMINGTON, Maine, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deciding to move ahead of the planned and phased roll-out, Wawa is launching popular JOCKO GO energy drinks full-chain. The energizing nootropic formula combines cognitive support with clean energy and boasts less caffeine for a healthier alternative than what has traditionally led the category in convenience stores.

"Today's consumers read labels, want clean energy for their active lifestyles, and need healthy choices on-the-go." Tweet this Keto-friendly Real Energy from JOCKO Fuel at Wawa Nationwide

With six flavors, the keto-friendly, low-calorie beverage is sweetened with all-natural monk fruit and appeals to consumers who have been increasingly demanding natural ingredients and more transparency on labels. Lightly carbonated and with only 95 mg of caffeine, the blend of nootropics and clean energy provides fuel without the jitters or the crash.

"The last thing I wanted on a mission was to be overstimulated by something loaded in caffeine and sugars," stated Jocko Willink, retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer, host of the top-rated Jocko Podcast, and co-founder for whom the brand is named. "If you want to be better in life, grab a GO in any Wawa nationwide and fuel your life with something better for you."

Wawa's ability to provide a great experience to consumers who are on-the-go, just made sense for the brand's first entry into convenience, explained Pete Roberts, CEO of Jocko Fuel. "Today's consumers read labels, want clean energy for their active lifestyles, and need healthy choices on-the-go," said Roberts. "Now, they can get that winning combination with JOCKO GO at Wawa across the US."

Jocko Fuel first tested their newest flavors in Florida with Wawa, and within weeks they knew it would be a great partnership, recalls Brian Littlefield, chief product officer for Jocko Fuel. "Wawa has been a flagship in convenience for quite some time," said Littlefield, "They're always on the cutting edge, so it's a great synergy we have between the brands."

While the company is celebrating the launch, there is no sign of slowing on growth plans. Jocko Fuel recently purchased a new 60,000-square-foot facility to expand the nutritional division offices and warehousing.

Current flavors of the JOCKO GO ready-to-drink cans includes: Dak Savage cherry vanilla flavor, named after Medal of Honor Recipient, Dakota Meyer; the signature Jocko Pom'r sweet tea and lemonade flavor; Sour Apple Sniper, named after J.P. Dinnell, a former sniper from Jocko's famed Task Unit Bruiser; Afterburner Orange, named after retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and former TOPGUN Instructor Pilot, Dave Burke; Tropic Thunder, a pineapple coconut flavor; and Citrus Psycho, a lemon-lime flavor.

About Pete Roberts

Pete Roberts is a New England native with a true, American entrepreneurial spirit. Pete is CEO and Founding Partner of the Origin family of brands, including Jocko Fuel, and Host of the Hands and Daylight podcast. He has more than 20 years in branding, marketing, design, and product development. During his early years, Pete saw big brands close factories in favor of outsourcing and importing. Today, Pete has made it his mission to revive the workforce and industries he saw abandoned to overseas manufacturing and is recognized as a leader in resurrecting manufacturing in the US.

About Jocko Willink

Jocko Willink is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer, co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win, Dichotomy of Leadership, host of the top-rated Jocko Podcast, and co-founder of Echelon Front, where he serves as Chief Executive Officer, leadership instructor, speaker, and strategic advisor. Jocko is also co-founder of Jocko Fuel, and he maintains active role in growth and development at Origin.

About Brian Littlefield

With a degree in Business and more than a decade of related experience in supplementation, Brian is co-founder and Chief Product Officer for Origin's nutritional supplement and specialty food products division including the Jocko Fuel line of products. Focusing on clean ingredients and formulas that work naturally with the human body, Brian applies decades of his personal and professional knowledge of sports nutrition and nutraceuticals to each scientifically backed product Origin creates.

About Origin

Origin is a leading manufacturer of apparel, boots, fitness gear, and nutritional supplements that has experienced rapid growth and captured the nation's attention as an example of strength in commitment to vertically integrated manufacturing and a domestic supply chain. Origin was recognized last year as an Inc 500 company for rapid growth and has also been recognized as an Entrepreneur 360 company.

The Origin family of brands includes Origin Apparel, Origin Combat Sports, Origin Footwear, Origin Nutrition, and Jocko Fuel. Origin has two manufacturing plants, a factory storefront, and a newly expanded nutritional facility in central Maine, USA.

SOURCE Origin USA

Related Links

originmfg.com

