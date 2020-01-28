Wawa Provides Customer Update on Previous Data Security Incident

WAWA, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we became aware of reports of criminal attempts to sell some customer payment card information potentially involved in the previous Data Security Incident announced by Wawa on December 19, 2019. We have alerted our payment card processor, payment card brands, and card issuers to heighten fraud monitoring activities to help further protect any customer information. We continue to work closely with federal law enforcement in connection with their ongoing investigation to determine the scope of the disclosure of Wawa-specific customer payment card data.

We continue to encourage our customers to remain vigilant in reviewing charges on their payment card statements and to promptly report any unauthorized use to the bank or financial institution that issued their payment card by calling the number on the back of the card. Under federal law and card company rules, customers who notify their payment card issuer in a timely manner of fraudulent charges will not be responsible for those charges. In the unlikely event any individual customer who has promptly notified their card issuer of fraudulent charges related to this incident is not reimbursed, Wawa will work with them to reimburse them for those charges.

Wawa remains focused on providing resources and support to our customers who may be impacted by this incident. We remind customers to sign up for the credit monitoring and identity theft protection we are offering free of charge by visiting our website (www.wawa.com/alerts/data-security) or by contacting our dedicated toll-free call center (1-844-386-9559).

We remain confident that the malware we discovered on December 10 was contained by December 12 and since that time has not posed a risk to our customers. We also remain confident that only payment card information was involved, and that no debit card PIN numbers, credit card CVV2 numbers or other personal information were involved. This incident did not impact ATM transactions.

At Wawa, nothing is more important than honoring and protecting our customers' trust. Wawa continues to take steps to enhance the security of our systems.

