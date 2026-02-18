Wawa Recalls 16-ounce Sized Beverages of Wawa Dutch Chocolate Milk, Wawa Chocolate Milk, Wawa Cookies N Cream Milk, Wawa 2% Reduced Fat Milk at Limited Number of Wawa stores located in PA, NJ, DE and MD due to a Potential Safety Hazard

WAWA, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, Wawa has recalled certain 16-oz sized beverages produced by the Wawa Beverage Company from sale in a limited number of Wawa stores located in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. As of today, the recalled products have been removed from sale and disposed of by impacted stores. No Wawa stores in any other state in which Wawa operates are impacted by this recall and no other Wawa branded products are included in the recall. The beverages were recalled as a precautionary measure after identifying the potential of soft plastic pieces, which could pose a risk of choking, in 16-ounce Wawa Dutch Chocolate Milk, Wawa Chocolate Milk, Wawa Cookies N Cream Milk and Wawa 2% Reduced Fat Milk.

While we have received no confirmed reports of any of the soft plastic pieces being present in these products, they are being recalled out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products.

The following four (4) beverages are covered in the recall:

Description UPC/Code Date # of Stores/States Impacted Wawa Double Dutch Chocolate Milk 16 oz. UPC: 00726191015141 Code Date: March 2, 2026 195 stores across DE, MD, NJ, PA Wawa Chocolate Milk 16 oz UPC: 00726191014908 Code Date: March 2, 2026 6 stores in NJ only Wawa Cookies and Cream Milk 16 oz. UPC: 00726191015158 Code Date: March 2, 2026 60 stores across DE, MD, NJ Wawa 2% Reduced Fat Milk 16 oz. UPC: 00726191014380

Code: Date: March 5, 2026 7 stores in NJ only



For a full list and addresses of Wawa stores receiving the recalled products and product images, please visit wawa.com Recall Alert Page. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to dispose of them immediately and to contact the Wawa Customer Contact Center through email: wawa.com/iframe/contact or at 1-800-444-9292 with questions or to request a refund in the form of a Wawa Gift Card.

Consumers may also refer to www.wawa.com for full details.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Wawa, Inc.